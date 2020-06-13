Apartment List
42 Cheap Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$620
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
17 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Rustling Hills
1 Unit Available
1803 E.remington
1803 Remington Road, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$565
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cypress Point is created for those who know what they want out of life! Our Apartment Commmunity has a lot to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$520
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1240 sqft
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Quail Creek
3 Units Available
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadway Park
1 Unit Available
408 Summit Ridge Dr.
408 Summit Ridge Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$645
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summit Ridge Apartment & Condominiums - Property Id: 295002 Beautiful, tucked away community, located just outside of Edmond. We are minutes away from Broadway Ext and Quail Springs Mall.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Britton
1 Unit Available
9611 N Classen Blvd
9611 North Classen Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$695
1256 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN OKC! SECTION 8 WELCOME! - Newly remodeled home with over 1250 Sq. Ft! 3 bed 1.5 bath Rent $695/- per month, deposit $ 495/ No application fee! SECTION 8 WELCOME! Please TEXT Mr.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Britton
1 Unit Available
1000 NW 88th St. - H14
1000 Northwest 88th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
Large Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite countertops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, large walk in closets and much more! $650/mo call 405-842-1519.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Britton
1 Unit Available
8901 N. Olioe Ave. - J10
8901 N Olie Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath $550/mo, Large with Large walk in closets, wood flooring, new windows and much more! 405-842-1519.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
3650 Oak Valley Drive
3650 Oak Valley Dr, Logan County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
2bed 2 bath mobile home on large wooded lot. Back yard is fenced and lots of storage. CREC electric and propane heat. CH&A with 2 decks and 2 storage buildings. Guthrie Schools. NEW Guthrie K-8 grade school is 1/2 mile.
Results within 10 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
57 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
9 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
Britton Court Yard
40 Units Available
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Greens
25 Units Available
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$630
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Greens
15 Units Available
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lansbrook
6 Units Available
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northhaven
6 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Sand Hills
1312 N Midwest Blvd, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$615
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$735
946 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sand Hills in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Fox Run
26 Units Available
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$580
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lansbrook
9 Units Available
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$624
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
20 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.

June 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Edmond rent trends were flat over the past month

Edmond rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edmond stand at $807 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,032 for a two-bedroom. Edmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Edmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Edmond has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Edmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Edmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,032 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Edmond.
    • While rents in Edmond remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Edmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Edmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

