121 Apartments for rent in Del City, OK📍
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!
3801 Mallard Drive
3801 Mallard Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious 3 bed, 1 1/2 bath, Fenced backyard. - Spacious 3 bed, 1 1/2 bath. Kitchen comes with stove, Dining area. Inside utility with pantry. Large master bedroom. Ch/a, fenced backyard with storage shed. Mid-Del Schools. Must see! (RLNE2909903)
4217 Spiva Dr
4217 Spiva Drive, Del City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$965
1500 sqft
Rare 4 Bedroom - Near Tinker! - 4 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms New flooring throughout refreshed kitchen- painted cabinets pantry dishwasher new gas range laundry room huge living area lots of ceiling fans central heat & air patio fenced yard No Pets
1924 Elm Dr
1924 Elm Drive, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
1050 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN DEL CITY! SECTION 8 WELCOME! - Great Property with 1050 Sq. Ft., bed 1 bath Rent $695 per month, deposit $ 495/ SECTION 8 WELCOME! Please TEXT Mr.
4729 Southeast 24th Street
4729 Southeast 24th Street, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
720 sqft
DEL CITY SCHOOLS Charming little home in Del City School district. Nice size kitchen and bedrooms. Converted garage has a loft and washer/dryer hook ups. Back yard has a chain link fence and a storage area. Wall heat and window ac.
4706 Loch Lane
4706 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Affordable townhome in the quiet gated addition of Stonehaven located in Del City, Oklahoma. Great location for those who work at Tinker Air Force Base. Close to shopping, fine dining, and easy access to highways.
817 Briarlane Rd
817 Briarlane Road, Del City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$800
1209 sqft
This 1209 square foot brick house has 3-4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths with easy access to I-40 & I-35.
3501 Simmons
3501 Simmons Drive, Del City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage. Stove, new Dishwasher, utility room, 1/2 bath downstairs, Bonus room.. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Big fenced yard with storage shed. Mid-Del Schools.
401 Spring Creek Road
401 Spring Creek Road, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1437 sqft
Move Now & Save! Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Del City! - Move in by May 12th to save $300 Move in by May 19th to save $200 Move in by May 26th to save $100 Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.
3024 Overland Dr
3024 Overland Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$595
1958 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN DEL CITY! NO DEPOSIT! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.
4612 Loch Lane
4612 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
848 sqft
** 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex In Mid Del *** Gated Community - Open floor concept duplex with large living room with large window! Over looks the dining and kitchen area. Appliances included are stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave.
3212 Dentwood Ter.
3212 Dentwood Terrace, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cute 3BD 1BA Home in Del City!!! - This 850 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, 1-car attached garage, central heat & air, fenced backyard with covered patio, two sheds for additional storage and a storm shelter.
Results within 1 mile of Del City
Oakwood
3717 SE 48th Pl
3717 Southeast 48th Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1396 sqft
3 bd, 1.5 baths,2 car garage - Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths, kitchen w/large dining area, ch/a, inside utility room, 2 car garage, and fenced yard. Comes with stove and dishwasher. Mid-Del Schools! Must see! (RLNE3559760)
Oakcliff
4912 Creekwood Dr
4912 Creekwood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$935
1086 sqft
2 Miles To Tinker! - Freshly Painted New plank flooring 3 beds 1 1/2 baths stove refrigerator Central Heat & Air 1 car garage (RLNE4687634)
Oakcliff
3121 SE 56th St
3121 Southeast 56th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
1207 sqft
Newly Remodeled! Close to Tinker - New kitchen - cabinets, counters, flooring Fireplace 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms Good closet space New flooring through out the house 2 car garage patio storage building close to Tinker NO Pets! (RLNE5835195)
Ranchets
1708 Rulane Drive
1708 North Rulane Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$999
957 sqft
*** $300 MOVE IN *** This is a nice 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car (oversize garage) remodel house located in Midwest City conveniently situated only minutes from shopping, restaurants, daycare providers, parks, and Tinker AFB.
Parkview
5328 Republic Drive
5328 Republic Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1706 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-3ba-3ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Parkview
4328 S.E. 46th Street, Apt # 105
4328 Southeast 46th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$625
940 sqft
Remodeled unit with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances
Del Mar Laning
401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5
401 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
970 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family Live right by interstate I-40 and I-35 at Red Bud Landing; with great apartment amenities, friendly & professional staff on-site and a variety of food & retail locations nearby.
Del Mar Laning
409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34
409 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
740 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family $600/mo! Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath 740 sq ft apartment, wood floors, granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, large closets, black doors and much more! Candy 405-204-4515
Del Mar Laning
427 Tinker Diagonal Apt 107
427 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1085 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 3 tone paint, washer dryer hook ups, walk in closets, granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, wood floors and private patio or deck $800/mo 405-204-4515
4220 Southeast 46th Street
4220 Southeast 46th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1032 sqft
HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT THROUGH January 1st!! This lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a large kitchen/dining area, central heat and air, and a laundry room inside, plus NEW PAINT! In the back yard, it has an in-ground storm shelter, a
Results within 5 miles of Del City
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Sand Hills
1312 N Midwest Blvd, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$615
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$735
946 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sand Hills in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Del City rentals listed on Apartment List is $840.
Some of the colleges located in the Del City area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University, and Oklahoma Christian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Del City from include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Midwest City, and Moore.