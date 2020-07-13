AL
/
OK
/
edmond
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

50 Apartments under $800 for rent in Edmond, OK

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$745
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 23 at 07:15pm
15 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Rustling Hills
1803 E.remington
1803 Remington Road, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$565
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cypress Point is created for those who know what they want out of life! Our Apartment Commmunity has a lot to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Farmers
217 E Ayers St
217 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK
6 Bedrooms
$400
1700 sqft
Volleyball court. Seeking ROOMMATES to share this Amazing 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Edmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and laundry in building.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
36 E 10th Street
36 East 10th Street, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
771 sqft
36 E 10th Street Available 05/17/20 Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Edmond - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home centrally located in Edmond. Fenced backyard, 1 car garage, nice patio space, new carpet and paint. Has fridge (as is) and central HVAC.
Results within 5 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$789
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Quail Creek
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Musgrave
Wilshire Valley
701 East Wilshire Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Wilshire Valley - Property Id: 307618 ***LOOK NO FURTHER *** WE WOULD BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO GET YOU MOVED INTO YOUR NEW HOME ! GIVE US A CALL AT (405) 475-9984 OR COME ON IN FOR AN APPLICATION AT 701 E WILSHIRE BLVD.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
701 E Wilshire Blvd 93
701 E Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
750 sqft
Wilshire Valley - Property Id: 307552 Great property and many more aspects to come. New color has been added, as well as a new playground and even a dog park will be here soon! Recently remodled with vinyl flooring and wall paint.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Britton
1000 NW 88th St. - H14
1000 Northwest 88th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
Large Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite countertops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, large walk in closets and much more! $650/mo call 405-842-1519.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Britton
8901 N. Olioe Ave. - J10
8901 N Olie Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath $550/mo, Large with Large walk in closets, wood flooring, new windows and much more! 405-842-1519.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3650 Oak Valley Drive
3650 Oak Valley Dr, Logan County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
2bed 2 bath mobile home on large wooded lot. Back yard is fenced and lots of storage. CREC electric and propane heat. CH&A with 2 decks and 2 storage buildings. Guthrie Schools. NEW Guthrie K-8 grade school is 1/2 mile.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3400 Oak Valley
3400 Oak Valley Drive, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Available 07/15/20 North Edmond 695.00/mo if paid ontime and ontime - Property Id: 253469 Nice Mobile home on large wooded almost 1 acre lot. Extra land available. New Guthrie school nearby.
Results within 10 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Lansbrook
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills East
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
67 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
40 Units Available
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
21 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Rent Report
Edmond

July 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Edmond rents increased slightly over the past month

Edmond rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edmond stand at $808 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. Edmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Edmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Edmond, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Edmond is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Edmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Edmond fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Edmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Edmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Edmond 1 BedroomsEdmond 2 BedroomsEdmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdmond 3 BedroomsEdmond Accessible ApartmentsEdmond Apartments under $600Edmond Apartments under $700Edmond Apartments under $800Edmond Apartments with BalconyEdmond Apartments with GarageEdmond Apartments with GymEdmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdmond Apartments with ParkingEdmond Apartments with PoolEdmond Apartments with Washer-DryerEdmond Cheap PlacesEdmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdmond Furnished ApartmentsEdmond Luxury PlacesEdmond Pet Friendly PlacesEdmond Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKYukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene UniversityOklahoma Christian University