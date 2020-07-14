Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit pool hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center carport e-payments package receiving smoke-free community

One Month Free - One Bedroom/One Bathroom - You're on the right path with Avista Of Edmond! Come and experience the wonder of a completely reinvented Edmond original! Stop by and tour our completely remodeled apartments with Granite Counter Tops, Washer & Dryer, Porcelain Wood Plank Flooring, and that is just the beginning! Our resident's love our shared amenities like our Resort Style Pool and Hot Tub. Relaxing by our Fire Pit and cooking in our Outdoor Kitchen. Take a walk on our private 2K Walking Path, play a few rounds of tennis, basketball or volleyball. You can also bring your fur baby out to enjoy the Dog Park. Our residents also enjoy free coffee, ICEE and much more in the residents' lounge with TV and free Wi-Fi. This is just the beginning of our pampered resident lifestyle! Avista of Edmond is conveniently located in the heart of Edmond. Enjoy the best of what Edmond has to offer; minutes from UCO, with easy access to Broadway Extension and I-35, just a few short miles from Quail Springs Mall, and minutes away from a variety of dining and entertainment. We have so much to offer, you are sure to find something you'll love at Avista of Edmond.







