Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:15 AM

Avista of Edmond

1730 E 2nd St · (405) 463-4047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1730 E 2nd St, Edmond, OK 73034

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avista of Edmond.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
e-payments
package receiving
smoke-free community
One Month Free - One Bedroom/One Bathroom - You're on the right path with Avista Of Edmond! Come and experience the wonder of a completely reinvented Edmond original! Stop by and tour our completely remodeled apartments with Granite Counter Tops, Washer & Dryer, Porcelain Wood Plank Flooring, and that is just the beginning! Our resident's love our shared amenities like our Resort Style Pool and Hot Tub. Relaxing by our Fire Pit and cooking in our Outdoor Kitchen. Take a walk on our private 2K Walking Path, play a few rounds of tennis, basketball or volleyball. You can also bring your fur baby out to enjoy the Dog Park. Our residents also enjoy free coffee, ICEE and much more in the residents' lounge with TV and free Wi-Fi. This is just the beginning of our pampered resident lifestyle! Avista of Edmond is conveniently located in the heart of Edmond. Enjoy the best of what Edmond has to offer; minutes from UCO, with easy access to Broadway Extension and I-35, just a few short miles from Quail Springs Mall, and minutes away from a variety of dining and entertainment. We have so much to offer, you are sure to find something you'll love at Avista of Edmond.



(RLNE1862611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100 (studio); $150 ( 1 bed); $200 ( 2 bed)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carports available for 25.00.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avista of Edmond have any available units?
Avista of Edmond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmond, OK.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Avista of Edmond have?
Some of Avista of Edmond's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avista of Edmond currently offering any rent specials?
Avista of Edmond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avista of Edmond pet-friendly?
Yes, Avista of Edmond is pet friendly.
Does Avista of Edmond offer parking?
Yes, Avista of Edmond offers parking.
Does Avista of Edmond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avista of Edmond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avista of Edmond have a pool?
Yes, Avista of Edmond has a pool.
Does Avista of Edmond have accessible units?
Yes, Avista of Edmond has accessible units.
Does Avista of Edmond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avista of Edmond has units with dishwashers.
