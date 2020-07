Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance online portal

You will love these spacious apartment homes! Located near shopping, dining and an easy drive to UCO, Reed's Landing has it all! Call today to learn more... Reed's Landing features several different floorplans to accommodate the lifestyle and budget of everyone. All residents have access to the wonderful amenities featured on this gorgeous property.