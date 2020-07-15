Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
40 Apartments For Rent Near UCO
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$876
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1415 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$745
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Chowning Heights
926 Castle Road
926 Castle Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Beautiful open concept home available now in prime Edmond location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage house is a gem and very close to award winning Edmond schools (Northern Hills, Sequoyah and North)! The spacious kitchen has granite
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Lakes
628 Robin Hill Rd
628 Robin Hill Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1140 sqft
628 Robin Hill Rd Available 08/14/20 Beautiful home in Edmond! - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, in Edmond near 2nd & Kelly! && LESS than 10 minutes away from Meadow Lakes Park! Updated with granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths, laminate
1 of 24
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Henderson Hills
636 Belle Air Avenue
636 Belle Air Avenue, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1087 sqft
Darling home nestled in the Henderson Hills Addition of Edmond, Oklahoma. This charming one story 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has newer laminate flooring, newer ceiling fans, and newer blinds. There is a large living room and dining area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1265 East Main Street
1265 E Main St, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Enjoy this new 3Bd/2.5Ba townhome/duplex two blocks from UCO and one block from Walmart, Target, Pei Wei, Bricktown Brewery and Bryant Square.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Kingston
812 RICHMOND ROAD
812 Richmond Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2211 sqft
812 RICHMOND ROAD Available 08/10/20 Spacious home for a Great Price! - This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 living and 2 car garage is 2211 square feet in the Kingston addition.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1717 Running Branch Road
1717 Running Branch Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
A Great Neighborhood to Call Home! - This home is located in Forest Oaks at Bryant and 15th.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
908 Blue Ridge Drive
908 Blue Ridge Drive, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1830 sqft
Wonderful find in Park Lane Estates! 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Dining area off the kitchen with Coffee nook. Nice size yard, 2 Car Garage. Kitchen features updated Stainless Steele appliances.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Sahoma Terrace
102 Sahoma Ter, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. All bedrooms are located upstairs, there are two separate master closets. Living room has a fireplace, built-in bookshelves and beautiful wood floors. Spacious kitchen and a large fenced-in backyard.
1 of 30
Last updated March 23 at 07:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Crossing
1816 Ada Sage Lane
1816 Ada Sage Lane, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2165 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Edmond features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master Suite, Fireplace, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Backyard
1 of 16
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Kickingbird Estates
1800 N Nighthawk Court
1800 Nighthawk Ct, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3015 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home on 1/2 Acre in Edmond - Outdoor Kitchen Area with 3 Large Decks - This beautiful home is located on a 1/2 acre cul de sac surrounded by a 10 ft privacy fence.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
36 E 10th Street
36 East 10th Street, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
771 sqft
36 E 10th Street Available 05/17/20 Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Edmond - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home centrally located in Edmond. Fenced backyard, 1 car garage, nice patio space, new carpet and paint. Has fridge (as is) and central HVAC.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
133 Ashley Drive
133 Ashley Dr, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1300 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, master suite has large bath and walk in closet. Laundry area, lots of storage, nice closets.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
213 Ashley Drive
213 Ashley Dr, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1275 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, master suite has large bath and walk in closet. Laundry area, lots of storage, nice closets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Farmers
213 E Ayers St
213 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Currently being remodeled. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Edmond.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1416 Pine Oak Drive
1416 Pine Oak Drive, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 Pine Oak Drive Available 07/20/20 4 Beds in Oakslawn in Middle Edmond! - This home is located on 15th between Bryant and N Boulevard.
1 of 15
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Henderson Hills
608 Redstone Avenue
608 Redstone Avenue, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1126 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage, 1126 sq. ft. (avg.), built in 1967 in the Henderson Hills Addition. Central location – 3 blocks from Edmond Memorial High School. Great fenced backyard with an open patio. Edmond Schools.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
812 East Drive
812 East Drive, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1177 sqft
SHORT TERM or LONG TERM RENTAL! $2,500/month or $125/night (2 night min). Two nights, one month, two months or more! Whatever you need! FULLY FURNISHED - exactly like the pictures show! FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN.
1 of 40
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1124 E Campbell
1124 E Campbell St, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2105 sqft
Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms * (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people or a large group.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2600 Portofino Pl
2600 Portofino Place, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$4,955
4789 sqft
Edmond home - Rent to Own - Must See! - Property Id: 296986 Owner Finance Deal - Price Down Payment Price REDUCED from $50,000 down to $20,000! Reach out to see what we can do to get you the keys today! Come see the potential this home has to
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
432 Chalk Hill Ct
432 Chalk Hill Ct, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1274 sqft
Edmond Home - Close to Downtown Edmond - Close to downtown Edmond and UCO, with 2-car garage, 3-bed and 2-bath with granite and stainless appliances in the kitchen. The kitchen is open to the large living room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
1301 Devonshire Court
1301 Devonshire Court, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2242 sqft
Great family home for lease. 4 Beds and 2 Baths upstairs, with kitchen, dining room, dinette, study/2nd living area; big family room with wood burning fireplace. Roomy backyard with nice patio and trees.