Amenities
You’re on the right path with Oxford Oaks... on 33 beautiful country acres, but just minutes away from everything! These spacious apartment homes are perfect for everyone! Oxford Oaks offers a quality lifestyle conveniently located near UCO, shopping and restaurants, with easy access to Broadway Extension and I-35. Don't wait for tomorrow when Oxford Oaks can be yours today! Now offering remodeled apartment homes!! New appliances, fixtures, carpet, plank flooring, washer & dryers. NEW 2k Fitness Path, Resident Lounge, Basketball Court, Volleyball Court, Tennis Court, Pet Park, Fitness Center Resort Style Pool and Hot Tub, Outdoor Grill and Fire Pit.