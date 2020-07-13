Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court volleyball court accessible parking carport lobby playground

You’re on the right path with Oxford Oaks... on 33 beautiful country acres, but just minutes away from everything! These spacious apartment homes are perfect for everyone! Oxford Oaks offers a quality lifestyle conveniently located near UCO, shopping and restaurants, with easy access to Broadway Extension and I-35. Don't wait for tomorrow when Oxford Oaks can be yours today! Now offering remodeled apartment homes!! New appliances, fixtures, carpet, plank flooring, washer & dryers. NEW 2k Fitness Path, Resident Lounge, Basketball Court, Volleyball Court, Tennis Court, Pet Park, Fitness Center Resort Style Pool and Hot Tub, Outdoor Grill and Fire Pit.