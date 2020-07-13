All apartments in Edmond
Find more places like Oxford Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmond, OK
/
Oxford Oaks
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:29 AM

Oxford Oaks

1920 E 2nd St · (405) 351-7949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edmond
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1920 E 2nd St, Edmond, OK 73034

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oxford Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
accessible
parking
carport
lobby
playground
You’re on the right path with Oxford Oaks... on 33 beautiful country acres, but just minutes away from everything! These spacious apartment homes are perfect for everyone! Oxford Oaks offers a quality lifestyle conveniently located near UCO, shopping and restaurants, with easy access to Broadway Extension and I-35. Don't wait for tomorrow when Oxford Oaks can be yours today! Now offering remodeled apartment homes!! New appliances, fixtures, carpet, plank flooring, washer & dryers. NEW 2k Fitness Path, Resident Lounge, Basketball Court, Volleyball Court, Tennis Court, Pet Park, Fitness Center Resort Style Pool and Hot Tub, Outdoor Grill and Fire Pit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot, carport $15/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oxford Oaks have any available units?
Oxford Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmond, OK.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Oxford Oaks have?
Some of Oxford Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oxford Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Oxford Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oxford Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Oxford Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Oxford Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Oxford Oaks offers parking.
Does Oxford Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oxford Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oxford Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Oxford Oaks has a pool.
Does Oxford Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Oxford Oaks has accessible units.
Does Oxford Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oxford Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Oxford Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Windrush
200 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Edmond, OK 73013

Similar Pages

Edmond 1 BedroomsEdmond 2 Bedrooms
Edmond Apartments with BalconyEdmond Apartments with Pool
Edmond Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity