Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM
68 Apartments For Rent Near Oklahoma City University
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
76 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$899
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,060
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,095
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1321 sqft
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
53 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,015
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
6 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$999
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills East
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$790
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Terrace
632 NE 15th St
632 Northeast 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2603 sqft
3 BED 2.5 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE-LINCOLN TERRACE ADDITION-OU MED CTR & CAPITAL - Spanish style home in the Historic Lincoln Terrace Addition of OKC. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car detached garage.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Crown Hts. - Edgemere Hts.
4216 North Harvey Parkway
4216 North Harvey Parkway, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2280 sqft
Incredible mid-century home in the highly sought-after Edgemere Heights neighborhood. This gem of a house sits on a large lot with a beautiful backyard oasis that backs to a lush greenbelt.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Helm Farm
1205 Northwest 48th Street
1205 Northwest 48th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1230 sqft
Adorable, centrally located bungalow on 48th between Classen & Western allows for a quick commute nearly anywhere! Charming front porch welcomes you home with classic hardwood floors and mock fireplace that opens to the formal dining.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Gatewood UCD
1621 NW 18th St
1621 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1213 sqft
Newly Remolded Home Moments Away From The Plaza District!!! - Newly Remolded Home Moments Away From The Plaza District!!! Location! Location! Location! This beautiful Newly Remolded 3 bed, 2 bath offers unparalleled craftsmanship.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
600 NW 4th St. Unit #303N
600 Northwest 4th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1254 sqft
2 bed 2 bath Condo Downtown Oklahoma City - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in the Sycamore Square Apartments in Downtown Oklahoma City.This gated community is well kept secret. Spacious living room with fireplace. Office with French doors.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
918 W Hill St
918 West Hill Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1300 sqft
Charming Remodeled Home in Historic Paseo District with Detached Garage!! - Charming Remodeled Home in Historic Paseo District with Detached Garage!! Look at this Remodeled Home in the Historic Paseo Area.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Classen-Ten-Penn
2008 NW 16th St
2008 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1332 sqft
2008 NW 16th St Available 07/17/20 Totally remodeled home in the heart of the Plaza District!! - Unbelievably Stunning Home in the Highly Desired Plaza Arts District!! New plumbing, electrical wiring, windows, flooring, really just about everything.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Edgemere Park
212 Northwest 32nd Street
212 Northwest 32nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2188 sqft
Stunning Edgemere Park home with nice architectural details. Beautiful refinished hardwoods throughout, living room features cove ceiling and mock fireplace. Formal dining is open to living room and boasts a vintage chandelier and cove ceiling.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Epworth
3015 N. Kentucky
3015 North Kentucky Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
930 sqft
2 BED 1 BATH HOME WESTLAWN PARK ADDITION OF NW OKC - This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 story home is in the Westlawn Park Addition directly behind Oklahoma City University.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Mesta Park
417 NW 22 Street - C
417 Northwest 22nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
1174 sqft
This apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with dual vanity sinks, approximately 1175 sq feet. Wonderful unit with lots of storage! Just remodeled the kitchen and bathroom, both with granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Gatewood UCD
1411 Northwest 17th Street
1411 Northwest 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$925
1137 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs apartment! Open concept floor plan - great for entertaining! This charming brownstone is walking distance to the Plaza District! Near Downtown and Oklahoma City University.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Classen-Ten-Penn
1217 N Blackwelder Avenue
1217 North Blackwelder Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Native Land apartments renovated in 2018! One bedroom One Bath w/an Office or Flex Space! Walkable/bike-able to the Plaza District and minutes to Midtown/Uptown and Downtown. dogs under 20lbs welcome with pet fee.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
2747 NW 17th Street
2747 Northwest 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1856 sqft
Large 2 Bed | 1.5 Bath | HALF DUPLEX- Crestwood Charmer w/Pool + 2 garage spaces FREE APRIL RENT (w/approved application) - Contact the FIDELITY Leasing Office for additional information or to schedule a showing today! 405-285-2835.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Lyons Park
2929 Northwest 31st Street
2929 Northwest 31st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1080 sqft
Remodeled, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home! Featuring new wood vinyl plank flooring, neutral paint throughout, white woodwork and cabinetry, and ceiling fans! There are washer and dryer connections in the garage.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pennville
2101 N. Youngs Duplex B
2101 North Youngs Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
850 sqft
**MOVE IN SPECIAL***Charming 1 Bed/1 Bath with Parking on Corner Lot! - This charming, 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage with carport/parking on a corner lot is coming available in early July! This home offers original hardwood flooring, stainless steel
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
2729 NW 21st St
2729 Northwest 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/01/20 brand new duplex in crestwood addition, beautiful - Property Id: 314685 Beautiful duplex in highly desirable Crest wood, Cleveland schools, major interior/exterior remodel, everything is new appliances, LG refrigerator, LG