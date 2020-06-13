/
moore
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 PM
107 Apartments for rent in Moore, OK📍
The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Welcome to The Edge of Moore Apartment Homes, an exciting apartment community where you can share the company of friends and the active lifestyle you've come to enjoy.
1009 Kelsi Drive
1009 Kelsi Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1883 sqft
1009 Kelsi Drive Available 07/09/20 Three bedroom + Formal Dinning home in Rock Creek (with Pool in the Addition)- Moore Schools - Text Juanita at (405) 388-5258 for more information or email at Juanita@fidelityrei.
759 SW 14th Street
759 SW 14th St, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1547 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex Townhome ** Moore Schools - Open floor concept townhome in Moore! Brand new construction 3 bed 2.5 bed home is move in ready. Large bright open kitchen, dining room and living room area down stairs.
The Apples
3616 Ellis Ave
3616 Ellis Avenue, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1240 sqft
3616 Ellis Ave. Moore 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with approximately 1240 square feet. Comes equipped with range, dishwasher, disposal, dining area. Washer/dryer hookups. Stockade fenced backyard.
1000 N Windermere
1000 North Windemere Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1435 sqft
Awesome In Moore !!! - GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Moore features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Office, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups,
1105 Penn Ln
1105 Penn Lane, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
971 sqft
This home features 3 bed, 1 bath , open floor plan, spacious kitchen storage and much more! Pets allowed restrictions apply. Deposit is equivalent to one months rent.
1104 Gale Avenue
1104 Gale, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
970 sqft
This Home is Beautiful! Built with Comfort and Quality in Every Room. Featuring a Vastly Open & Fully Functional Floor Plan w/ 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms.
1424 SW 23rd Street
1424 Southwest 23rd Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1692 sqft
Great home with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, spacious fenced yard. Bonus room upstairs. Excellent location- don't miss this one!
1320 Sequoyah Street
1320 Sequoyah Avenue, Moore, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
944 sqft
Nice Half Duplex! Features: Walking Distance to Winding Creek Elementary and 12th Street Park which has a new adjoining Dog Park.
617 SW 8th Street
617 Southwest 8th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1551 sqft
3 Year Old Home with Storm Shelter located Directly Behind the New Warren Theatre in Moore with Easy Access to Retail, Restaurants, Walk to Little River Park / Splash Pad and More! The Large Storm Shelter is Located in the Backyard! Features: 3
908 SW 12th Street
908 Southwest 12th Street, Moore, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1598 sqft
Great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home featuring a two car garage, modern color pallet, crown molding, a STORM SHELTER and a fenced back yard. The kitchen has a gas stove, granite counter tops and a pantry.
513 Beechwood Way
513 Beechwood Way, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1558 sqft
5 Year Old Home That Backs Up to a Creek and Veterans Memorial Park! This Home is also Walking Distance to Heritage Trails Elementary and Highland East Jr. High with Easy Access to I-35 and Tinker Air Force Base.
112 N Broadway Street
112 North Broadway Street, Moore, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
Corner Office/Retail Space For Lease with Broadway Frontage! Located in a Completely Remodeled Building Next Door to the Moore Police Station for $795/month and a $795 Deposit, This Also Includes Utilities! This Space Features a Roughly 22x13 Area
The Apples
4129 Queens Drive
4129 Queens Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1711 sqft
Great open floorplan! Large living area with gas fireplace open to kitchen and dining! Kitchen has tile countertops, ample cabinets and stainless steel appliances! Master bath has dual sinks, separate tub and shower! Fully fence in backyard!
661 Camelot
661 Camelot Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
1106 sqft
Great House! Close to Everything! Five minutes from great shopping and dining! 10 minutes from Downtown! 20 minutes from OU Campus. 14' X 32' Shop in backyard.
908 SW 16th Street
908 Southwest 16th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1174 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 908 SW 16th Street in Moore. View photos, descriptions and more!
2509 Southeast 9th Street
2509 Southeast 9th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1758 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath beauty with a grand kitchen. You are going to love this home. You walk into the entryway to be greeted by the living room fireplace. The living room is open to the dining area and kitchen.
1721 Southeast 8th Street
1721 Southeast 8th Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1756 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
2124 Lakecrest Drive
2124 Lakecrest Drive, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1626 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-3ba-2ga home in Moore has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
721 North Southminster Street
721 North Southminster Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1508 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba home in Moore has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219
124 Northeast 23rd Street, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
$599
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Moore. Each unit features updated appliances including: dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, electric range & refrigerator. Central heat and air.
709 Sweetgum St.
709 Sweetgum Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1275 sqft
709 Sweetgum St. Available 05/15/20 709 Sweetgum Street Moore, Ok. 73160 - 709 Sweetgum Stree, Moore, Ok.
849 Cardan Way
849 Cardan Place, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1382 sqft
Three Bedroom Home with Storm Shelter! - A beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, two garage home with an in ground storm shelter in the backyard. The home features stained concrete floors, an open layout and large bedrooms.
767 SW 13th
767 SW 13th St, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW Duplex * 3/2/2 * Check Out Our Specials - This brand new duplex has it all! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Open floor concept duplex has separate dining room and lots of natural light.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Moore rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,180.
Some of the colleges located in the Moore area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University, and Oklahoma Christian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Moore from include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Midwest City, and Duncan.