Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

143 Apartments for rent in Norman, OK

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$908
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
24 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
15 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Ridge in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alameda Pointe in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$635
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
-
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
3 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Last updated May 29 at 02:47pm
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$669
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Last updated June 10 at 10:12pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
820 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.
Last updated July 18 at 11:08pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1017 E. Louisiana Street
1017 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1225 sqft
Call about our move in special on this one! Brand new paint and clean as a whistle! 3 bedroom home for rent in Norman just a short walk or ride to the campus, near 12th and Lindsey! Wood floors, fenced yard and a great enclosed front porch! -

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University
1 Unit Available
440 Elm Ave. #4
440 Elm Ave, Norman, OK
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to OU Campus - Adorable efficiency apartment, completely updated, including new flooring, fixtures and paint throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
401 12th Ave. SE Bldg. 7 #148
401 12th Avenue Southeast, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
401 12th Ave. SE Bldg. 7 #148 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 1 bed Condo - This great 1 bedroom is located right on 12th Ave SE in Cottonwood condominiums and close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation and is just blocks from OU campus.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University
1 Unit Available
526 University Blvd
526 S University Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
526 University Blvd Available 08/15/20 Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath duplex on Campus Corner! The Other Place - Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath close to Campus! On-site parking. Kitchen is equipped with stove, fridge, dining area. Walk-in closet. New windows.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1601 Baycharter St
1601 Baycharter Street, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1636 sqft
1601 Baycharter St Available 07/24/20 Cute 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Pets: No Refrigerator: No Washer and Dryer: No; Has Connections Fenced Yard: Yes (RLNE2889298)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
620 Rosedale Dr
620 Rosedale Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1858 sqft
Lovely Home with Two Living Areas in Norman! - Charming home near campus! This three bedroom home features hardwood floors in some room, two bathrooms, and TWO living areas! Kitchen also has fridge, stove and double oven.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1601 Sumac
1601 Sumac Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
1601 Sumac Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bedroom home very close to the OU campus - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is only about 1.5 miles from OU. It has a large backyard and 2 car garage. (RLNE4792890)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1722 Wilshire Avenue
1722 Wilshire Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1569 sqft
South-Central Norman! Avail NOW! - Corner lot! Bamboo flooring! A dog is potentially negotiable based on applicant qualifications and additional $300 per pet deposit. No cats please. Monroe, Alcott, Norman High Schools.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1108 West Apache St
1108 West Apache Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
1108 West Apache St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Home near Campus! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located minutes from OU's campus! This charming house has wood floors in the living room, a huge master bedroom, and a large backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1322 Dustin Dr
1322 Dustin Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1811 sqft
1322 Dustin Dr Available 07/01/20 Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home very close OU - This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large kitchen with all of the appliances, a 2 car garage and a big back yard. It is only about a mile from the OU campus.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Creekside Drive
1821 Creekside Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1704 sqft
Norman , Near Campus !!! - Owner requires renters insurance. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4864146)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 Briarcreek Ave.
1603 Briarcreek, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1690 sqft
1603 Briarcreek Ave. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home just 1.5 miles from OU!! - Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home with a two car garage located just 1.5 miles from The University of Oklahoma.

Median Rent in Norman

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Norman is $637, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $815.
Studio
$575
1 Bed
$637
2 Beds
$815
3+ Beds
$1,116
City GuideNorman
Norman, Oklahoma

Norman boasts generally pleasant weather, a thriving arts community and one of the lowest costs of living in the country. Median rent here is $700, and most will tell you they don’t pay more than $500. If making your friends in urban housing markets fall into spastic fits of financial jealousy is your thing, Norman is a good place to go.

'Hoods

One of the most consistent benefits is the availability of rental property. Rentals are available in all shapes, sizes and income brackets. Bear in mind, though, that Norman is a small city and you’ll never need more than 20 minutes to cross town. The southern half of town has the highest concentration of rentals is there.

By far the most beautiful historical homes in Norman are those abutting the west side. Architecture varies here from stately ivy-covered mansions to flower-lined cottages and, fortunately, there are sometimes a few available to rent. If you can manage a spot here you won’t be likely to give it up soon. Price tags start at around $1500 for a 3BR house or $400 for a garage apartment. There are numerous small complexes dot the environs, especially on the immediate north end, and start around $350 for efficiencies.

In a not-so-odd coincidence, Norman’s Main Street is undergoing the same revitalization efforts as about a gazillion other Main Streets in the good ole’ US of A, but in a slightly more unusual twist, it’s really working. Local restaurants and a few shops fill the commercial spaces and the 2nd and 3rd floors of these creaky old buildings are slowly being converted into 1BR studios and efficiencies. Main Street is a good place to look. 1BR will start around $350.

The suburban north side of Norman is where you need to be. Homes here are new, clean, close to groceries, banks, and shopping and are ultra-suburban. Rents are typically reasonably priced, with nice 3BR homes starting around $1500. Newer condos and townhomes in the same locale can be had starting at $650 for a 2BR.

June 2020 Norman Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norman Rent Report. Norman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norman rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Norman rents increased slightly over the past month

Norman rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norman stand at $637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $816 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Norman's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Norman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Norman has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Norman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norman's median two-bedroom rent of $816 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Norman.
    • While rents in Norman remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Norman.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Norman?
    In Norman, the median rent is $575 for a studio, $637 for a 1-bedroom, $815 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,116 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Norman, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Norman?
    Some of the colleges located in the Norman area include Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus, Mid-America Christian University, University of Central Oklahoma, and Southern Nazarene University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Norman?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Norman from include Oklahoma City, Edmond, Midwest City, Moore, and Duncan.

