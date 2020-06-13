143 Apartments for rent in Norman, OK

'Hoods

One of the most consistent benefits is the availability of rental property. Rentals are available in all shapes, sizes and income brackets. Bear in mind, though, that Norman is a small city and you’ll never need more than 20 minutes to cross town. The southern half of town has the highest concentration of rentals is there.

By far the most beautiful historical homes in Norman are those abutting the west side. Architecture varies here from stately ivy-covered mansions to flower-lined cottages and, fortunately, there are sometimes a few available to rent. If you can manage a spot here you won’t be likely to give it up soon. Price tags start at around $1500 for a 3BR house or $400 for a garage apartment. There are numerous small complexes dot the environs, especially on the immediate north end, and start around $350 for efficiencies.

In a not-so-odd coincidence, Norman’s Main Street is undergoing the same revitalization efforts as about a gazillion other Main Streets in the good ole’ US of A, but in a slightly more unusual twist, it’s really working. Local restaurants and a few shops fill the commercial spaces and the 2nd and 3rd floors of these creaky old buildings are slowly being converted into 1BR studios and efficiencies. Main Street is a good place to look. 1BR will start around $350.

The suburban north side of Norman is where you need to be. Homes here are new, clean, close to groceries, banks, and shopping and are ultra-suburban. Rents are typically reasonably priced, with nice 3BR homes starting around $1500. Newer condos and townhomes in the same locale can be had starting at $650 for a 2BR.