152 Luxury Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
9 Units Available
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$879
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1415 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
908 Blue Ridge Drive
908 Blue Ridge Drive, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1830 sqft
Wonderful find in Park Lane Estates! 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Dining area off the kitchen with Coffee nook. Nice size yard, 2 Car Garage. Kitchen features updated Stainless Steele appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Oak Brook
208 N Grand Fork
208 North Grand Fork Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1779 sqft
$1500 month/ $1500 Deposit. Minimum 1 year lease

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Oak Brook
100 N Lockeport
100 North Lockeport Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1599 sqft
Wonderful find in Edmond's Oak Brook neighborhood. Built in 2009 and includes soaring ceilings in the Living room with an updated kitchen that has granite counters, walk in pantry, and lots of storage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
850 Brook Forest Road
850 Brook Forest Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1747 sqft
Country Living in Edmond schools. Nice home on 2 acres just east of I-35. Formal living room and dining room. Den with Fireplace. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Kitchen has microwave, dishwasher, cooktop and oven.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Hill
2504 Windover Dr
2504 Windover Drive, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2733 sqft
2504 Windover Dr Available 08/10/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom COMING SOON!!! - This beautifully upgraded Edmond home is a must see! This home features upgraded tile flooring, beautiful kitchen, large living room and a formal dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Lakes
628 Robin Hill Rd
628 Robin Hill Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1140 sqft
628 Robin Hill Rd Available 08/14/20 Beautiful home in Edmond! - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, in Edmond near 2nd & Kelly! && LESS than 10 minutes away from Meadow Lakes Park! Updated with granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths, laminate

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
449 Saint Claire Drive
449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks. What a dream! Great appeal from arrival.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Genes Kelly Park
1109 JUNO CIRCLE
1109 Juno Circle, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
Corner Lot - 2 Living Areas - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, 2 car garage, 1,700 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1976 in the Kelly Park Addition on a corner lot.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kingston
812 RICHMOND ROAD
812 Richmond Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2211 sqft
812 RICHMOND ROAD Available 08/10/20 Spacious home for a Great Price! - This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 living and 2 car garage is 2211 square feet in the Kingston addition.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1717 Running Branch Road
1717 Running Branch Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
A Great Neighborhood to Call Home! - This home is located in Forest Oaks at Bryant and 15th.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1417 Jamestown
1417 Jamestown, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful Landscaping! Above Ground Storm Shelter! - This home is located in Copperfield on 2nd between Santa Fe and Kelly. Beautiful granite, updated fans + fixtures, stainless appliances! Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3001 S. Rankin
3001 South Rankin Street, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1643 sqft
3001 S. Rankin Available 08/01/20 Beautiful newly Updated Edmond Home! - This spacious home is located centrally in Edmond.

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2700 S Broadway
2700 South Broadway, Edmond, OK
Studio
$5,000
4220 sqft
4,220sqft warehouse/retail space. Zoned Industrial. The lot size is 0.49 acres. $5,000/mo Triple Net (nnn) $5,000 refundable security deposit and 1st and last month's rent due at signing. Cannabis Industry friendly.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Whispering Creek
1616 Shadybrook Lane
1616 Shadybrook Lane, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1604 sqft
1616 Shadybrook Lane Available 08/23/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available in Edmond Schools with Storm Shelter - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Edmond with storm shelter. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage, open floor plan and great fireplace in living room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3316 NW 158th Terrace
3316 NW 158th Ter, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1830 sqft
Come Home and Relax! - Check out this stylish 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW OKC. Come home after a long day and relax watching nature in your backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
909 W Pruett Drive
909 Pruett Dr, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
909 W Pruett Drive Available 08/01/20 Spacious Property with 3 Beds + Study! - This home is located in Chateau on North Kelly Avenue and 2nd Street. Really a great layout for many different lifestyles! Living room has high ceilings and a fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2809 Buckland Road
2809 Buckland Road, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3333 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom/3.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Campbell South Edmond
104 E 13th St
104 East 13th Street, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1584 sqft
Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house in Edmond. Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! $1200.00/mo, $1200.00 security deposit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:21am
1 Unit Available
Valley Genes Kelly Park
1313 S. Gemini Rd.
1313 South Gemini Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1732 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Edmond! Situated in the award winning Edmond School District located only minutes from the center of Edmond and walking distance to the local school.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
432 Chalk Hill Ct
432 Chalk Hill Ct, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1274 sqft
Edmond Home - Close to Downtown Edmond - Close to downtown Edmond and UCO, with 2-car garage, 3-bed and 2-bath with granite and stainless appliances in the kitchen. The kitchen is open to the large living room.

July 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Edmond rents increased slightly over the past month

Edmond rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edmond stand at $808 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. Edmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Edmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Edmond, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Edmond is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Edmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Edmond fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Edmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Edmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

