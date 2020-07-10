Apartment List
97 Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
9 Units Available
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Lakes
628 Robin Hill Rd
628 Robin Hill Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1140 sqft
628 Robin Hill Rd Available 08/14/20 Beautiful home in Edmond! - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, in Edmond near 2nd & Kelly! && LESS than 10 minutes away from Meadow Lakes Park! Updated with granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths, laminate

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
850 Brook Forest Road
850 Brook Forest Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1747 sqft
Country Living in Edmond schools. Nice home on 2 acres just east of I-35. Formal living room and dining room. Den with Fireplace. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Kitchen has microwave, dishwasher, cooktop and oven.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3316 NW 158th Terrace
3316 NW 158th Ter, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1830 sqft
Come Home and Relax! - Check out this stylish 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW OKC. Come home after a long day and relax watching nature in your backyard.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Campbell South Edmond
104 E 13th St
104 East 13th Street, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1584 sqft
Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house in Edmond. Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! $1200.00/mo, $1200.00 security deposit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1265 East Main Street
1265 E Main St, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Enjoy this new 3Bd/2.5Ba townhome/duplex two blocks from UCO and one block from Walmart, Target, Pei Wei, Bricktown Brewery and Bryant Square.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1124 E Campbell
1124 E Campbell St, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2105 sqft
Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms * (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people or a large group.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Fairfield
2908 Fairfield Drive
2908 Fairfield Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Ready to move in! Interior and Exterior Paint - Just installed new Heat and Air (June 2020), 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 living/1 Dining, 2 Car, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer - Security System - Garage keypad access - Back patio and front porch furniture

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 04:30am
Contact for Availability
1011 E. Edwards St.
1011 East Edwards Street, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UCO Students! No need to purchase a UCO parking pass next semester! This adorable home is just steps from campus and where you'll want to be while working on your degree! The entire home has modern gray paint and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Farmers
213 E Ayers St
213 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Currently being remodeled. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Edmond.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
812 East Drive
812 East Drive, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1177 sqft
SHORT TERM or LONG TERM RENTAL! $2,500/month or $125/night (2 night min). Two nights, one month, two months or more! Whatever you need! FULLY FURNISHED - exactly like the pictures show! FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
1217 East Main Street
1217 E Main St, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1235 sqft
This 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom unit is located in a prime central Edmond location nearby many restaurants and stores. Comes equipped with granite counter tops, oversized one car garage with a built in tornado shelter, high ceilings and ample storage.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3324 NW 158th Terrace
3324 NW 158th Ter, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1830 sqft
Beautiful Home - Check out this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW OKC. Come home after a long day and relax watching nature in your backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1809 Monterey Place
1809 Monterey Place, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1783 sqft
Gorgeous Brick Home in Edmond! - Enter into the brightly lit entry way with coat closet. To your left is a formal dining room with hardwood floors, an elegant chandelier, and a large window.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
9 North Smythe Avenue
9 North Smythe Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom unit is located in a prime central Edmond location nearby many restaurants and stores. Comes equipped with granite counter tops, updated bathroom and one car garage with additional storage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
5 North Smythe Avenue
5 North Smythe Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom unit is located in a prime central Edmond location nearby many restaurants and stores. Comes equipped with granite counter tops, updated bathroom and one car garage with additional storage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chisholm Lake
608 Fox Hunt Lane
608 Fox Hunt Lane, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1909 sqft
608 Fox Hunt Lane Available 08/08/20 Great Home - Open Floor Plan - Storm Shelter - 3 bedrooms and 1 office, 2 full baths, 1 living and 2 car garage, 1909 sq ft (est.), built in 1993 in the Chisholm Lake.
Results within 1 mile of Edmond
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
7 Units Available
N.W. Oklahoma County
Pointe at North Penn
19501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1259 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park and Collin County Community College in a convenient urban setting. Spacious townhouses with large closets, private fenced backyards, and private parking.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Meadowcreek
500 NW 140th St
500 Northwest 140th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1607 sqft
500 NW 140th St Available 08/14/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home In Edmond Near Turnpike! - Come home to this great 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a GORGEOUS floor to ceiling fireplace && built-in bookshelves! Entrance has a lovely chandelier welcoming your guest
Results within 5 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$856
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
23 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$789
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1240 sqft
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.

July 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Edmond rents increased slightly over the past month

Edmond rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edmond stand at $808 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. Edmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Edmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Edmond, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Edmond is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Edmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Edmond fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Edmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Edmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

