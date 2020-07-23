/
oklahoma county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:33 AM
463 Apartments for rent in Oklahoma County, OK📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
15 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$799
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$853
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
934 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,015
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$780
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1367 sqft
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1330 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
22 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
74 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$965
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
36 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$930
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1141 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
3 Units Available
CEENA
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$730
859 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$928
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,060
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
19 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$878
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,172
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
13 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$894
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1288 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$515
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$690
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$655
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$845
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,268
1415 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
24 Units Available
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$580
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
28 Units Available
Southern Hills
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
950 sqft
Amazing move in special - half off your first two months of rent! Terms and conditions apply, please contact property for details.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
14 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
1300 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
45 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$883
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1009 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
24 Units Available
Council Heights
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
61 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Oklahoma County area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University, and Oklahoma Christian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Midwest City, and Enid have apartments for rent.