Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
26 Apartments For Rent Near SNU
Verified
Last updated December 19 at 12:34 AM
23 Units Available
Knights Lake
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
3 Bedrooms
$730
4 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:05 PM
22 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
7 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
887 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West 10th
6022 NW 16th St
6022 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$799
1157 sqft
6022 NW 16th St Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Home in NW OKC! Must See!! - Charming two bedroom duplex in NW Oklahoma City. This property has an attached two car garage and small fenced yard.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
4304 NW 45th Street
4304 Northwest 45th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1088 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Putnam City School District. Featuring wood vinyl plank flooring, neutral paint colors, white woodwork and cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. There are connections for a washer and electric dryer.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
6018 NW 53RD TER
6018 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Convient Locactaion and Low Maintence - You will love this furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo on 6018 nw 53rd terrece in Warr Acres. This property has FREE WI-FI.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
5000 N Beaver Ave
5000 North Beaver Avenue, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1042 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM FOR RENT !! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features the following: Tile Hardwood Flooring Ceiling Fans Laundry Room Alarm System Central Heating/Air Dishwasher Stove Microwave Family Room Dining Room Enclosed Front Porch Storage
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
3700 North Riverside Drive
3700 North Riverside Drive, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom (or two bed and an office), two bath home with two car garage, one mile from Lake Overholser. New paint, flooring, carpet and ceiling fans throughout the home.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7001 NW 45th
7001 Northwest 45th Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
4311 North College Avenue
4311 North College Avenue, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1130 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bethany School District! Walk to Bethany Schools, Southern Nazarene University, and Downtown Bethany! Featuring neutral paint throughout, wood vinyl plank flooring and carpet, white cabinetry, and a carport! The master
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7020 Woodlake Drive
7020 Woodlake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$765
1000 sqft
7020 Woodlake Drive Available 07/15/20 2 Bed Near NW Expressway & Rockwell - Just north of NW 63rd St. and east of Rockwell. This 2 bed, 2 bath duplex is located near all the shopping and dining on NW Expressway.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
3815 N Geraldine - C13
3815 North Geraldine Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment, Central Heat & Air, On Site Laundry facility, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Water, trash and sewer included , you only pay electric! Close to shopping, schools, restaurants!!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pennington
4104 NW 34th St
4104 Northwest 34th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 bed Duplex for rent near NW 36th and Portland! Ready for move in! - Located west of Portland and south of NW 36th. From NW 36th and Portland go south to NW 34th and take that west to the duplex.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Knights Lake
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr
7507 Knight Lake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1912 sqft
Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you! This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
3807 N Geraldine - A24
3807 North Geraldine Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
750 sqft
UPSTAIRS 1 Bedroom Apartment, Central Heat & Air, On Site Laundry facility, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Water, trash and sewer included , you only pay electric! Close to shopping, schools, restaurants!!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5202 Oakwood Villas Court
5202 Oakwood Villas Ct, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
Brand new and ready for move in! Be the first to occupy this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Bethany! - (RLNE5858383)
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
4704 Mueller
4704 North Mueller Avenue, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1110 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Bethany School District! Within a short walking distance to Bethany Schools, Southern Nazarene University, and downtown Bethany! Featuring neutral/modern paint colors throughout, range, dishwasher, and a storage
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Pennington
3618 N Tulsa Ave
3618 North Tulsa Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
875 sqft
875 sqft 1 bed, 1 bath completely remodeled units for rent in NW OKC. Water bill is included. Move in ready. Unit is equipped with all brand new appliances including washer and dryer. All electric.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
7215 N. Macarthur Blvd. - 2
7215 North Macarthur Boulevard, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
700 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment at Cherokee Hills Apartments! A very central location, close to NW Expressway. Featuring neutral paint colors and central heat and air! Refrigerator and range included. Laundry facility conveniently located on site.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg Olde Orchard
7301 Northwest 23rd Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Williamsburg Apartments - Property Id: 307597 Williamsburg Apartments is located in Bethany, OK. Minutes away for Lake Overholser, shopping malls, fine dining, and parks. Western Oaks elementary/middle school is located across the street.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
2001 N Keeton Avenue
2001 North Keeton Avenue, Bethany, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1471 sqft
Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a spacious corner lot in Bethany. Brand new interior paint throughout and wood vinyl plank flooring! The kitchen features a dishwasher, range, bar seating, and plenty of storage space.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Springdale
4131 NW 50 Street
4131 Northwest 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1566 sqft
This duplex has a lot of space for the price! Living room is very open with windows opening into backyard. Kitchen is spacious with a lot of cabinet storage. Two large bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs. Inside utility room with plenty of storage.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7408 NW 22nd St
7408 NW 22nd St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hurry In Before All Are Gone - Property Id: 309241 Come check us out Western Oaks Apts offers you 1bd 1bath and 2bd 1bath ready for you.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
West 10th
1611 MacArthur - 1611-J
1611 North Macarthur Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
800 sqft
120 units