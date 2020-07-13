Apartment List
98 Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK with pool

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
9 Units Available
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$879
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1415 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$745
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 23 at 07:15pm
15 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Hill
2504 Windover Dr
2504 Windover Drive, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2733 sqft
2504 Windover Dr Available 08/10/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom COMING SOON!!! - This beautifully upgraded Edmond home is a must see! This home features upgraded tile flooring, beautiful kitchen, large living room and a formal dining room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
908 Blue Ridge Drive
908 Blue Ridge Drive, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1830 sqft
Wonderful find in Park Lane Estates! 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Dining area off the kitchen with Coffee nook. Nice size yard, 2 Car Garage. Kitchen features updated Stainless Steele appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2809 Buckland Road
2809 Buckland Road, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3333 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom/3.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Steeplechase
2208 Animada Place
2208 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1885 sqft
Edmond Hill Country For Lease !! - BRAND NEW DEVELOPMENT IN NE EDMOND* 3-CAR GARAGE *STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM OFF OF ENTRY - DOES HAVE A CLOSET*GREAT CURB APPEAL*LOTS OF QUALITY FINISHING TOUCHES*WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAJORITY OF THE FIRST FLOOR*OPEN

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Portofino Pl
2600 Portofino Place, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$4,955
4789 sqft
Edmond home - Rent to Own - Must See! - Property Id: 296986 Owner Finance Deal - Price Down Payment Price REDUCED from $50,000 down to $20,000! Reach out to see what we can do to get you the keys today! Come see the potential this home has to

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Rustling Hills
1803 E.remington
1803 Remington Road, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$565
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cypress Point is created for those who know what they want out of life! Our Apartment Commmunity has a lot to offer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Chisholm Lake
401 Longhorn Drive
401 Longhorn Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1674 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge
316 Ramblewood Terr - 1
316 Ramblewood Ter, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1783 sqft
Wonderful acre lot located in Edmond North schools. Neighborhood pools, basketball court, tennis court, and park all within walking distance. Home has seen recent remodel with new carpet, paint, and gas log fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Kickingbird Estates
1800 N Nighthawk Court
1800 Nighthawk Ct, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3015 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home on 1/2 Acre in Edmond - Outdoor Kitchen Area with 3 Large Decks - This beautiful home is located on a 1/2 acre cul de sac surrounded by a 10 ft privacy fence.

1 of 36

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
Woody Creek
833 Crystal Creek Place
833 Crystal Creek Place, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3957 sqft
A chance to live in the highly desirable Woody Creek, for only $2500.00 per month. This home has all you'll need for yourself and/or your family. This one has so much to offer, including a beautiful pool.
Results within 1 mile of Edmond
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
N.W. Oklahoma County
Pointe at North Penn
19501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1259 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park and Collin County Community College in a convenient urban setting. Spacious townhouses with large closets, private fenced backyards, and private parking.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
N.W. Oklahoma County
2324 NW 199th Street
2324 Northwest 199th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2324 NW 199th Street Available 08/15/20 La Sonata WITH a Storm Shelter! - This home is located in La Sonata at northwest of Penn & Danforth. Great location in the favorite, La Sonata! Open floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5709 Falkland Terrace
5709 Falkland Ter, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2021 sqft
5709 Falkland Terrace Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available in East Edmond - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
N.W. Oklahoma County
19704 Serenade Way Edmond 73012 ~ Earnest
19704 Serenade Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1246 sqft
$150 OFF First FULL Months Rent!!!! Exquisite Newer Home with 3/2/2 Open Floor plan!!! - Wonderful layout in this 1246 ft new home. The front door opens to an expansive living room that will wow all your guests.
Results within 5 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$789
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$950
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
36 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$940
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.

Welcome to the July 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Edmond rents increased slightly over the past month

Edmond rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edmond stand at $808 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. Edmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Edmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Edmond, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Edmond is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Edmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Edmond fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Edmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Edmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

