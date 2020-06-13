Apartment List
/
OK
/
edmond
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$620
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$520
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$827
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$780
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Results within 10 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
$
13 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$880
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1330 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Oklahoma City
17 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$980
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Oklahoma City
29 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$830
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northhaven
6 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Sand Hills
1312 N Midwest Blvd, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$615
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$735
946 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sand Hills in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Downtown Oklahoma City
34 Units Available
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,140
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Oklahoma City
5 Units Available
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$999
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Lansbrook
9 Units Available
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$624
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes

June 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Edmond rent trends were flat over the past month

Edmond rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edmond stand at $807 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,032 for a two-bedroom. Edmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Edmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Edmond has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Edmond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Edmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,032 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Edmond.
    • While rents in Edmond remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Edmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Edmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Edmond 1 BedroomsEdmond 2 BedroomsEdmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdmond 3 BedroomsEdmond Accessible ApartmentsEdmond Apartments under $600Edmond Apartments under $700
    Edmond Apartments under $800Edmond Apartments with BalconyEdmond Apartments with GarageEdmond Apartments with GymEdmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdmond Apartments with ParkingEdmond Apartments with Pool
    Edmond Apartments with Washer-DryerEdmond Cheap PlacesEdmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdmond Furnished ApartmentsEdmond Luxury PlacesEdmond Pet Friendly PlacesEdmond Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
    Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
    Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian University
    Moore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene University
    Oklahoma Christian University