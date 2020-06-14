168 Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK with garage

Apartment List
Edmond apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
1034 Villas Creek Dr
1034 Villas Creek Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2762 sqft
The VILLAS at HUNTER'S CREEK is a lovely gated community offering low maintenance living. An active HOA with many social activities, lawn maintenance, clubhouse+kitchen+fitness room+pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
601 Howard Court
601 Howard Court, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Fantastic three bed two bath single family home on a quite U Shaped Block. Remodeled master shower. Gas Kitchen Cook top. Dishwasher and Disposal. Refrigerator with ice maker. Nice eat in kitchen dining.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
812 East Drive
812 East Drive, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1177 sqft
SHORT TERM or LONG TERM RENTAL! $2,500/month or $125/night (2 night min). Two nights, one month, two months or more! Whatever you need! FULLY FURNISHED - exactly like the pictures show! FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Fairfield
1 Unit Available
2908 Fairfield Drive
2908 Fairfield Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Ready to move in! Interior and Exterior Paint - Just installed new Heat and Air (June 2020), 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 living/1 Dining, 2 Car, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer - Security System - Garage keypad access - Back patio and front porch furniture

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Faircloud
1 Unit Available
1509 Morning Star Drive
1509 Morning Star, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3471 sqft
Large home for lease in Edmond Schools. Beautiful resort style pool in backyard along with outdoor living space. Great location!! Open floor plan with 12' ceilings, heavy crown and baseboard thru-out.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Henderson Hills
1 Unit Available
636 Belle Air Avenue
636 Belle Air Avenue, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1087 sqft
Darling home nestled in the Henderson Hills Addition of Edmond, Oklahoma. This charming one story 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has newer laminate flooring, newer ceiling fans, and newer blinds. There is a large living room and dining area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8208 NW 158th Street
8208 NW 158th St, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
8208 NW 158th Street Available 06/24/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath with Bonus Room - Deer Creek Schools! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Valley Genes Kelly Park
1 Unit Available
925 Mercury Rd
925 Mercury Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Edmond Home Ready for New Family - Beautiful 3 bedroom Edmond home ready for it's new family! Includes 2 car garage. Pets accepted! Section 8 not accepted (RLNE5708923)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Summer Oaks
1 Unit Available
2200 Summer Way Lane
2200 Summer Way Lane, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2200 Summer Way Lane Available 07/01/20 Super Neighborhood! This home is CUTE! - This home is in Summer Oaks addition; located off of 33rd and Santa Fe. Cozy home in a great neighborhood! Spacious living room with fireplace and high ceilings.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Valley Genes Kelly Park
1 Unit Available
1109 JUNO CIRCLE
1109 Juno Circle, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
1109 JUNO CIRCLE Available 07/10/20 Corner Lot - 2 Living Areas - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, 2 car garage, 1,700 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1976 in the Kelly Park Addition on a corner lot.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
449 Saint Claire Drive
449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks. What a dream! Great appeal from arrival.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1717 Running Branch Road
1717 Running Branch Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1717 Running Branch Road Available 07/01/20 A Great Neighborhood to Call Home! - This home is located in Forest Oaks at Bryant and 15th.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1417 Jamestown
1417 Jamestown, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful Landscaping! Above Ground Storm Shelter! - This home is located in Copperfield on 2nd between Santa Fe and Kelly. Beautiful granite, updated fans + fixtures, stainless appliances! Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Yosemite Pl
1821 Yosemite Place, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1588 sqft
1821 Yosemite Pl Available 07/01/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car Home in Edmond - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car home near Danforth & Santa Fe. The living room features a wood burning fireplace, access to the covered back patio and opens into the dining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3009 Wind Call Lane
3009 Wind Call Ln, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3009 Wind Call Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning House N Edmond! 2 minute walk to Centennial Elem! - This home is located in Centennial @ Iron Horse Ranch on Coltrane, north of Coffee Creek.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3605 Oakridge Circle
3605 Oakridge Circle, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1876 sqft
3605 Oakridge Circle Available 06/15/20 Lovely East Edmond 3 bed + study, 2 bath, 2 car! - You will love this 3 bedroom + office, 2 bath, 2 car is located near 2nd and I-35 in the Windsong addition.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE
3010 Stonepoint Drive, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
1352 sqft
3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE Available 07/07/20 2 Story Townhome in East Edmond - Must See - 2 Story Townhome in East Edmond with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, 2 car garage, 1,352 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1984 in the Stonepoint addition.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glendale Acres
1 Unit Available
2832 Pacifica Lane
2832 Pacifica Ln, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,115
1867 sqft
FOR LEASE: 2832 PACIFICA LN EDMOND, OK. 73044 3 OR 4 BDRM - 2832 PACIFICIA LANE EDMOND, OK. 73044 INSPIRADA ADDITION North side of Covell between Bryant & Coltrane.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 Sisken Ct
618 Sisken Court, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1455 sqft
618 Sisken Ct Available 06/20/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car in Edmond! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex located off Kelly between Edmond & Danforth. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and built ins.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3217 Briargate Road
3217 Briargate Rd, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
3217 Briargate Road Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Edmond with 3 Car Garage - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms with optional fourth bedroom or study, 2 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2316 Steeplechase Rd
2316 Steeplechase Road, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House Near I-35 - Property Id: 296983 Just Finished new painting, new bright natural color in the whole house. New paints for closet, master bathroom, Kitchen cabinets. New AC, new granite countertop in the kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2208 Animada Place
2208 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1885 sqft
Edmond Hill Country For Lease !! - BRAND NEW DEVELOPMENT IN NE EDMOND* 3-CAR GARAGE *STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM OFF OF ENTRY - DOES HAVE A CLOSET*GREAT CURB APPEAL*LOTS OF QUALITY FINISHING TOUCHES*WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAJORITY OF THE FIRST FLOOR*OPEN

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
328 Chalk Hill Court
328 Chalk Hill Ct, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1225 sqft
3 bed room, 2 bath duplex for rent in Edmond near Broadway and 2nd Street! Cul-de-sac Street next to walking trails and park! - These brand new units are located just a couple blocks north of 2nd Street and on the west side of Broadway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1265 East Main Street
1265 E Main St, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Enjoy this new 3Bd/2.5Ba townhome/duplex two blocks from UCO and one block from Walmart, Target, Pei Wei, Bricktown Brewery and Bryant Square.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Edmond, OK

Edmond apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

