189 Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK with balcony

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$793
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,223
1415 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
Studio
$650
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$620
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
17 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fairfield
1 Unit Available
2908 Fairfield Drive
2908 Fairfield Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Ready to move in! Interior and Exterior Paint - Just installed new Heat and Air (June 2020), 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 living/1 Dining, 2 Car, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer - Security System - Garage keypad access - Back patio and front porch furniture

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Glendale Acres
1 Unit Available
2701 Hermoso Circle
2701 Hermoso Cir, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1884 sqft
Newly built rental property in Inspirada, within Centennial Elementary school zone! Wood floors, fireplace and large master suite with extra large walk-in closet. Come see this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath and all it's features.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2216 Animada Place
2216 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1772 sqft
Located in the quiet neighborhood of Inspirada, this house features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that have granite counter tops. The warm wood floors welcome you into an open kitchen and living room that are perfect for entertaining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
601 Howard Court
601 Howard Court, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Fantastic three bed two bath single family home on a quite U Shaped Block. Remodeled master shower. Gas Kitchen Cook top. Dishwasher and Disposal. Refrigerator with ice maker. Nice eat in kitchen dining.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
401 Falling Sky
401 Falling Sky Dr, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1859 sqft
For sale or lease. $2000 month. Pet friendly, $750 pet deposit. No smoking. Includes lawn care. (MLS 780690 is for sale desciption). Charm and style invite you into this extremely well maintained bungalow built by McGregor.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Belle Pointe
1 Unit Available
2716 Lillehammer Drive
2716 Lillehammer Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2716 Lillehammer Drive in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1301 Devonshire Court
1301 Devonshire Court, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2242 sqft
Great family home for lease. 4 Beds and 2 Baths upstairs, with kitchen, dining room, dinette, study/2nd living area; big family room with wood burning fireplace. Roomy backyard with nice patio and trees.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Faircloud
1 Unit Available
1509 Morning Star Drive
1509 Morning Star, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3471 sqft
Large home for lease in Edmond Schools. Beautiful resort style pool in backyard along with outdoor living space. Great location!! Open floor plan with 12' ceilings, heavy crown and baseboard thru-out.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Valley Genes Kelly Park
1 Unit Available
1017 Val Genes
1017 West Val Genes Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1323 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1017 Val Genes in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
850 Brook Forest Road
850 Brook Forest Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1747 sqft
Country Living in Edmond schools. Nice home on 2 acres just east of I-35. Formal living room and dining room. Den with Fireplace. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Kitchen has microwave, dishwasher, cooktop and oven.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3217 Briargate Road
3217 Briargate Rd, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
3217 Briargate Road Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Edmond with 3 Car Garage - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms with optional fourth bedroom or study, 2 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2600 Portofino Pl
2600 Portofino Place, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$5,495
4789 sqft
Edmond home - Rent to Own - Must See! - Property Id: 296986 Come see the potential this home has to offer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2208 Animada Place
2208 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1885 sqft
Edmond Hill Country For Lease !! - BRAND NEW DEVELOPMENT IN NE EDMOND* 3-CAR GARAGE *STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM OFF OF ENTRY - DOES HAVE A CLOSET*GREAT CURB APPEAL*LOTS OF QUALITY FINISHING TOUCHES*WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAJORITY OF THE FIRST FLOOR*OPEN

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Thomas Trails
1 Unit Available
445 Gold Fields Trail
445 Gold Fields Trail, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2293 sqft
445 Gold Fields Trail Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Storm Shelter in Edmond Schools - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Edmond Schools.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1265 East Main Street
1265 E Main St, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Enjoy this new 3Bd/2.5Ba townhome/duplex two blocks from UCO and one block from Walmart, Target, Pei Wei, Bricktown Brewery and Bryant Square.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chisholm Lake
1 Unit Available
2209 Foxfire
2209 Foxfire Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1235 sqft
Cute 3 Bed Home in Edmond - 2 weeks free off first months rent!! Don't miss this charming home in Edmond schools. Nice updates such as granite counter tops, wood flooring and all new paint throughout. Large living room with a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coffee Creek
1 Unit Available
3209 SONGWOOD DRIVE
3209 Songwood Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2166 sqft
Storm Shelter - Community Pool - Edmond North Schools - Lawn Care Inc. - Lakefront lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Office, 2 dining, 3 car turned garage, 2166 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2005 in the Ash Grove at Coffee Creek addition.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8208 NW 158th Street
8208 NW 158th St, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
8208 NW 158th Street Available 06/24/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath with Bonus Room - Deer Creek Schools! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Henderson Hills
1 Unit Available
636 Belle Air Ave
636 Belle Air Avenue, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1087 sqft
3 BED 1.5 BATH HENDERSON HILLS ADDITION EDMOND, OK - Darling home nestled in the Henderson Hills Addition of Edmond, Oklahoma. This charming one story 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has newer laminate flooring, newer ceiling fans, and newer blinds.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Valley Genes Kelly Park
1 Unit Available
1109 JUNO CIRCLE
1109 Juno Circle, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
1109 JUNO CIRCLE Available 07/10/20 Corner Lot - 2 Living Areas - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, 2 car garage, 1,700 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1976 in the Kelly Park Addition on a corner lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Edmond, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Edmond renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

