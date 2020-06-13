/
161 Apartments for rent in Mustang, OK📍
Canadian Estates
1007 N Donald Way
1007 N Donald Way, Mustang, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1476 sqft
1007 N Donald Way Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 14th! Don't miss out on this four bedroom, two bath home in Mustang! This home was built in 2019 and has all up to date
321 East Mobile Terrace
321 E Mobile Ter, Mustang, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2161 sqft
Great Home In Mustang Schools! - This stunning four bedroom home is located on a spacious corner lot in the Savannah Lakes Addition in Mustang. Open floor plan with massive windows throughout! Large living room with a fireplace.
417 E Twelve Oaks Ter
417 Twelve Oaks Terrace, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1651 sqft
UNBEATABLE DEAL IN MUSTANG!! 3 BED/2BATH! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.
111 E. Juniper
111 East Juniper Lane, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 3 bed, 2 bath home. Electric stove, Granite counter tops. Large walk-in closets, partial wood floors. Covered patio. No fenced yard. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780404)
1249 W Shannon Way Court
1249 North Shannon Way, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1468 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1249 W Shannon Way Court in Mustang. View photos, descriptions and more!
321 East Richmond Terrace
321 East Richmond Terrace, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2315 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Mustang features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood
405 East Meadow Lane Court
405 East Meadow Lane Court, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1315 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Mustang features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Fireplace,
1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113
1125 W State Highway 152, Mustang, OK
Studio
$1,000
1355 sqft
Zoned C-5, this unit will be ready for your small commercial company on July 1! Signage is available on LED lighted street sign at front of the complex. The unit has LED lighting throughout and bright white paint in the warehouse.
425 West Linden Drive
425 West Linden Drive, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1307 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home available for rent! This property has fresh paint and redone hardwood floors throughout! New stainless steel appliances, and an open kitchen to the living room!! Additional features of this home are the indoor
507 W Dowden Dr
507 West Dowden Drive, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Total remodel in Mustang - Property Id: 241220 3 bed 2 baths 2 car. All new inside. Granite kitchen countertops. Designer tile bathrooms. Wood floors thru out. NO SECTION 8.NO PETS. NON SMOKER ONLY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Mustang
9028 SW 46th Street
9028 Southwest 46th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1249 sqft
9028 SW 46th Street Available 07/13/20 1/2 off First months rent! 3 bedroom 2 bath home Mustang Schools - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home located of S Council Rd and SW 44th St.
5800 Clearwater Dr
5800 Clearwater Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1257 sqft
5800 Clearwater Dr Available 07/24/20 Half off first full month's rent! Clearwater development Near Hobby Lobby! - Darling 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Pets: call for details Refrigerator: No Washer
8908 SW 48th Street
8908 Southwest 48th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1908 sqft
8908 SW 48th Street Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE June 15th !! ! MUSTANG SCHOOLS! - Beautiful home in Mustang Area, Fieldstone Addition 8908 SW 48th Street Okc, Ok.
6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A
6529 Bentwood Villas Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1409 sqft
WELCOME HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don't want the headache of mowing your lawn? We've got you covered. Looking for your new home in the Mustang School District? Look no further, conveniently nestled in Mustang off SW 59th St and HWY 152.
3809 Palisade Lane
3809 Palisade Ln, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1750 sqft
3809 Palisade Lane Available 07/19/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home With Storm Shelter - Mustang Schools - 1,905 Sq Ft of total living space, which includes 1,750 Sq Ft of indoor living space and 155 Sq Ft of outdoor living space.
5504 Shiloh Drive
5504 Shiloh Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
5504 Shiloh Drive Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 3 Car Garage Home with Storm Shelter - Mustang Schools - 2,550 Sq Ft of total living space, which includes 2,300 Sq Ft of indoor living space and 250 Sq Ft of outdoor living space.
Results within 5 miles of Mustang
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Westgate South
945 Ethan Lane
945 Ethan Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1523 sqft
Extremely well taken care of, great backyard with no homes directly behind, & covered patio. Quality woodwork, fireplace, wood floor in living room, mother in law plan, large laundry with pantry, storage, & built in ironing board.
2225 Timber Crossing
2225 Timber Crossing, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ Office between Mustang & Yukon! - Beautiful 3 bed/2.
733 Christian Lane
733 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
733 Christian Lane Available 07/23/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home Within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 23rd! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 Sq Ft.
1509 Tahoe Ln
1509 Tahoe Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1272 sqft
- AMAZING, UPDATED DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF YUKON! Youll love cooking in this BEAUTIFUL kitchen with luxurious dark wood cabinets! HUGE open living room...
West Watch
11003 SW 5th
11003 SW 5th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
11003 SW 5th Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath with a 2 car garage duplex for rent in Yukon and in a gated community near Mustang Road and Reno! - From Mustang Road (just south of Reno and I-40), go east on SW 5th, which is also Pointe Parkway Blvd
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mustang, the median rent is $665 for a studio, $736 for a 1-bedroom, $942 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,291 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mustang, check out our monthly Mustang Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Mustang area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University, and Oklahoma Christian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mustang from include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Midwest City, and Moore.