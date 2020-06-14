Apartment List
/
OK
/
edmond
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Edmond, OK with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Edmond renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$793
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1415 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$700
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1130 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
1034 Villas Creek Dr
1034 Villas Creek Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2762 sqft
The VILLAS at HUNTER'S CREEK is a lovely gated community offering low maintenance living. An active HOA with many social activities, lawn maintenance, clubhouse+kitchen+fitness room+pool.
Results within 1 mile of Edmond

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
N.W. Oklahoma County
1 Unit Available
2521 NW 193rd St
2521 Northwest 193rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2393 sqft
2521 NW 193rd St Available 06/15/20 Wonderful 4 bed, 3 bath + Bonus with Shelter in Edmond! - Wonderful 4 bed, 3 bath + Bonus with Shelter in Edmond! Wood flooring in living with gas log fireplace and large front window.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
N.W. Oklahoma County
1 Unit Available
19804 Serenade Way
19804 Serenade Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1364 sqft
19804 Serenade Way Available 07/01/20 Exquisite Home with Open Floorplan & Storm Shelter!! - Wonderful layout in this 1364 ft home. Front door opens to an expansive living room that will wow all your guests.
Results within 5 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
36 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$940
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$827
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$520
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$765
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious, air-conditioned units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community is packed with amenities. Pool, sauna, playground, coffee bar, and community garden available. Lots of shopping and dining on nearby John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$950
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$880
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3221 Orchard Ave.
3221 Orchard Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2231 sqft
FIRST MONTHS RENT $1 Beautiful rental in The Grove. Located in the Deer Creek School district. This home features a gorgeous entry way that opens up to fam-room with vaulted ceiling. Gas fire place.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
13600 North Blackwelder Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1003 sqft
html body h1Argon Apartments pFloorplan details:/p ul liBedrooms: 2/li liBathrooms: 2/li liSq/Ft: 1003/li liDeposit: $250/li liLease: 9 - 15 months/li /ul pThis is our Kryptonfloorplan with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,003 square feet of

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3348 NW 172nd Terrace
3348 Northwest 172nd Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
5 Bedrooms
$3,999
4498 sqft
A TRUE BACKYARD OASIS - TWO BALCONIES OVERLOOKING 8TH FAIRWAY AND LAKE VIEW OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT, GORGEOUS SUNSETS AND SUNRISES. SWIMMING POOL/HOT TUB, B-IN GRILL, LARGE PATIO WITH PLENTY OF ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
17104 Trophy Drive
17104 Trophy Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2436 sqft
The Cottages at Rose Creek! Open floor plan allows for entertaining or just enjoying family time. Kitchen is open to dining and living room with a view of the outdoor living space and fireplace.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18217 Haslemere Lane
18217 Haslemere Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1715 sqft
Gorgeous Home - This is a stunning 3 bed/2 bath home in the Deer Creek School district! You will feel right at home when you walk through the door! The living room boasts of vaulted ceilings and a fireplace with a perfect place to mount the TV

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3044 NW 182nd Ter
3044 Northwest 182nd Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
3044 NW 182nd Ter Available 06/26/20 Deer Creek Schools - 3Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage - The Grove- Community Pool, ClubHouse- Basketball Court-Playgrownd - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.com or text (405) 388-5258 to schedule your showing.
Results within 10 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Downtown Oklahoma City
77 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$933
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
$
12 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
Britton Court Yard
40 Units Available
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
9 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Edmond, OK

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Edmond renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Edmond 1 BedroomsEdmond 2 BedroomsEdmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdmond 3 BedroomsEdmond Accessible ApartmentsEdmond Apartments under $600Edmond Apartments under $700
Edmond Apartments under $800Edmond Apartments with BalconyEdmond Apartments with GarageEdmond Apartments with GymEdmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdmond Apartments with ParkingEdmond Apartments with Pool
Edmond Apartments with Washer-DryerEdmond Cheap PlacesEdmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdmond Furnished ApartmentsEdmond Luxury PlacesEdmond Pet Friendly PlacesEdmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University