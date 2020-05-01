All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 18104 Fairville Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
18104 Fairville Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

18104 Fairville Ave

18104 Fairville Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18104 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44135
Riverside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
18104 Fairville Ave., Cleveland - Beautifully rehabbed 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with French doors opening out to spacious backyard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18104 Fairville Ave have any available units?
18104 Fairville Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
Is 18104 Fairville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18104 Fairville Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18104 Fairville Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18104 Fairville Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 18104 Fairville Ave offer parking?
No, 18104 Fairville Ave does not offer parking.
Does 18104 Fairville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18104 Fairville Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18104 Fairville Ave have a pool?
No, 18104 Fairville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18104 Fairville Ave have accessible units?
No, 18104 Fairville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18104 Fairville Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 18104 Fairville Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18104 Fairville Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18104 Fairville Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Schofield Residences
2000 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
Huron Square
1001 Huron Rd
Cleveland, OH 44115
Creswell
1220 Huron Rd
Cleveland, OH 44115
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44113
Parkside Dwellings
2040 Stearns Road
Cleveland, OH 44106
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd
Cleveland, OH 44121
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus