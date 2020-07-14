All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like Hampton House Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
Hampton House Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Hampton House Apartments

10017 Lake Ave · (216) 584-9385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Edgewater
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102
Edgewater

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit HH207 · Avail. Sep 18

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Unit HH108 · Avail. Sep 14

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton House Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com. To see other properties on Lake Avenue managed by AZ Management, visit parkwaymanorapt.com or lakewestapt.com.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $545-$1,020 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
Parking Details: Heated Underground Garage Parking $75/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampton House Apartments have any available units?
Hampton House Apartments has 2 units available starting at $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Hampton House Apartments have?
Some of Hampton House Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton House Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton House Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton House Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hampton House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hampton House Apartments offers parking.
Does Hampton House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hampton House Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton House Apartments have a pool?
No, Hampton House Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hampton House Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hampton House Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hampton House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Hampton House Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hampton House Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44102
Fairmont Creamery
2306 West 17th Street Suite #6
Cleveland, OH 44113
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln
Cleveland, OH 44106
Guernsey
2836 Franklin Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44113
Parkside Dwellings
2040 Stearns Road
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Season at Perk Park
1120 Chester Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity