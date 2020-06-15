All apartments in New York
Stonehenge Mews 58th
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:14 PM

Stonehenge Mews 58th

351 East 58th Street · (917) 923-8575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
351 East 58th Street, New York, NY 10022
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE

AMAZING DEAL on this Fully Renovated TRUE 2 Bedroom apartment in prime Midtown East location!

Apartment:
2 bedrooms that fit Queen-sized bed plus extra furniture
Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including
dishwasher
Washer/Dryer IN Unit
Ample closet space
New hardwood floors throughout
Only 1 flight up!

Building:
Midtown East location
Well Maintained Walk-up building
CITI BIKES right outside your door
Subway: 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R express stop

Whole Foods, Laundry, Bloomingdale's, Equinox, Bed Bath & Beyond, TJ Maxx, shops, and great restaurants nearby

*net effective price advertised with 1 month free on a June 1 lease start - gross rent is $3,250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonehenge Mews 58th have any available units?
Stonehenge Mews 58th has a unit available for $2,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonehenge Mews 58th have?
Some of Stonehenge Mews 58th's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonehenge Mews 58th currently offering any rent specials?
Stonehenge Mews 58th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonehenge Mews 58th pet-friendly?
No, Stonehenge Mews 58th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does Stonehenge Mews 58th offer parking?
No, Stonehenge Mews 58th does not offer parking.
Does Stonehenge Mews 58th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonehenge Mews 58th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonehenge Mews 58th have a pool?
No, Stonehenge Mews 58th does not have a pool.
Does Stonehenge Mews 58th have accessible units?
No, Stonehenge Mews 58th does not have accessible units.
Does Stonehenge Mews 58th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonehenge Mews 58th has units with dishwashers.
