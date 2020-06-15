Stonehenge Mews 58th

Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE
AMAZING DEAL on this Fully Renovated TRUE 2 Bedroom apartment in prime Midtown East location!
Apartment:
2 bedrooms that fit Queen-sized bed plus extra furniture
Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including
dishwasher
Washer/Dryer IN Unit
Ample closet space
New hardwood floors throughout
Only 1 flight up!
Building:
Midtown East location
Well Maintained Walk-up building
CITI BIKES right outside your door
Subway: 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R express stop
Whole Foods, Laundry, Bloomingdale's, Equinox, Bed Bath & Beyond, TJ Maxx, shops, and great restaurants nearby
*net effective price advertised with 1 month free on a June 1 lease start - gross rent is $3,250