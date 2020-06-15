Stonehenge Mews 58th

Amenities

AMAZING DEAL on this Fully Renovated TRUE 2 Bedroom apartment in prime Midtown East location!



Apartment:

2 bedrooms that fit Queen-sized bed plus extra furniture

Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including

dishwasher

Washer/Dryer IN Unit

Ample closet space

New hardwood floors throughout

Only 1 flight up!



Building:

Midtown East location

Well Maintained Walk-up building

CITI BIKES right outside your door

Subway: 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R express stop



Whole Foods, Laundry, Bloomingdale's, Equinox, Bed Bath & Beyond, TJ Maxx, shops, and great restaurants nearby



*net effective price advertised with 1 month free on a June 1 lease start - gross rent is $3,250