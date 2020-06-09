Amenities

Welcome to Jardim - genuinely, a best in both class and style, brand new development by the award-winning Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld.Located in the heart of West Chelsea, discretely overlooking the High Line, Jardim is a private new development of only 36 boutique homes. Comprised of two towers connected by gardens and beautiful, first-in-class amenities.Come into the entrance of #3B, and experience the beautiful sun light from the Great Room's external terrace. Equipped with remote control blinds, you can control the amount of light you want in the apartment with the click of a button. Be one of the first to live in this gorgeous, spacious, apartment while being in a highly desirable building with only 36 private residences. Also, experience driving through the building's stunning car port, which connects from West 27th Street to West 28th Street with a discrete street-level tunnel.An open chef's kitchen with a one-of-a-kind stylish island, leads into the Great Room. Great for entertaining guests or having plenty of space to live in. Utilize the private outdoor space with direct terrace access from the Living / Dining Room. You conveniently have a utility closet with a state-of-the-art washer and dryer.Go into the master suite and become greeted by the floor to ceiling sliding windows which open up to a juliet balcony. Perfect for receiving fresh air from the outside.Weinfeld's ideal proportions and warm materials bring a feeling of calm elegance while inside the apartment. The floating base reveals the highlight 7' wide plank, Oscar Ono oak floors to custom oak paneling and imported Italian doors with Valli & Valli hardware.Lastly, go into the ensuite master bathroom and experience the rare graphite marble stone in the walls, floors, and vanity top. Other top-caliber fixtures include the carved limestone sink designed by Weinfeld, Italian-crafted bathtubs by Teuco in a unique stone-like matte finished. Duravit toilets with fittings by Waterworks and radiant heated floors.Jardim's multi-level gardens provide the ultimate escape in the privacy of your boutique building- experience the maple trees, lush plantings, meandering wood and stone pathways along with ornamental lighting. The nearly 9,000 square foot private club features a 60' sky-lit lap pool, fitness center, movement studio, and separate gentlemen's and ladies' locker rooms each with sauna and steam and a massage treatment room.Jardim is located in the center of West Chelsea's culture, art, and technology district not far from Hudson Yards and High Line Park. Jardim is the best location to experience all that New York offers! Make this private, brand new apartment yours before it is rented.