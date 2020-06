Amenities

NO BROKERS FEE !!!!Apartment features:-Gut renovated-Granite Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including microwave & dishwasher-In unit W/D-Queen sized bedrooms both with closets and plenty of room for additional furniture -Beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings & recessed lighting throughout-Brand new subway tiled bathroom with beautiful glass shower-AC/Heat Units throughout-Great closet space throughout! Building features:-Elevator -Virtual Doorman-Lounge featuring kitchen and restrooms -Fitness room equipped with "Peloton Cycle" Spin bikes-Additional Storage available upon request-Bike storage-Unbeatable LES location just steps from the F, JMZ trains Real51964