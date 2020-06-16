95 CHRISTOPHER STREET

Amenities

Large Luxury 1 Bedroom * No Fee * 2 Private Terraces Prime West Village location! No Fee! Gas and electric included in rent! Free Gym Access! Nestled in an elegant doorman mid rise is this engaging 1 bed home that has space, comfort, outdoor space and quality finishes. A separate eat in kitchen with granite tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. A king size bedroom with ample closet space. And a charming subway tiled bathroom. This location is amazing with the shops on Bleecker street at your doorstep, easy access to the Path train, A, B, C, D, E, F, 1 and M trains. Unbelievable restaurants, jazz cafes, bars and a host more of the West Village scene to choose from.