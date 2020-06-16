All apartments in New York
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

95 CHRISTOPHER STREET

95 Christopher Street · (646) 600-4838
Location

95 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
Large Luxury 1 Bedroom * No Fee * 2 Private Terraces Prime West Village location! No Fee! Gas and electric included in rent! Free Gym Access! Nestled in an elegant doorman mid rise is this engaging 1 bed home that has space, comfort, outdoor space and quality finishes. A separate eat in kitchen with granite tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. A king size bedroom with ample closet space. And a charming subway tiled bathroom. This location is amazing with the shops on Bleecker street at your doorstep, easy access to the Path train, A, B, C, D, E, F, 1 and M trains. Unbelievable restaurants, jazz cafes, bars and a host more of the West Village scene to choose from.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET have any available units?
95 CHRISTOPHER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET have?
Some of 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
95 CHRISTOPHER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET offer parking?
No, 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET have a pool?
No, 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET have accessible units?
No, 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 CHRISTOPHER STREET has units with dishwashers.
