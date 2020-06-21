90 William Street

Amenities

No Broker FeeVideo available upon request. Stunning massive 1200sf 3BR 2 Full Bath Converted Luxury Loft apartment with a beautiful open kitchen The master bathroom has a double sink and the second full bathroom has a shower. The apartment has beautiful finishes, solid white oak flooring and high ceilings with dim-able track lighting throughout. The kitchen has Pure white quartz counter tops, sleek white cabinetry and built in stainless steel appliances. There are two walk in closets. All three bedrooms have their own closets or custom wardrobes.90 William is a modern condominium in the hear of Financial District, it has 24 hour doorman, fitness center, laundry, lounge and roof deck. It is very close to the A C 2 3 4 5 and J Z trains. There are 3 fantastic supermarkets with in a few block radius and it's a short walk from the Seaport Area and Pier 17 where you can enjoy great restaurants, live events and night life in a historic setting. NYLS112431