Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

90 William Street

90 William Street · (347) 624-8341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 William Street, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
No Broker FeeVideo available upon request. Stunning massive 1200sf 3BR 2 Full Bath Converted Luxury Loft apartment with a beautiful open kitchen The master bathroom has a double sink and the second full bathroom has a shower. The apartment has beautiful finishes, solid white oak flooring and high ceilings with dim-able track lighting throughout. The kitchen has Pure white quartz counter tops, sleek white cabinetry and built in stainless steel appliances. There are two walk in closets. All three bedrooms have their own closets or custom wardrobes.90 William is a modern condominium in the hear of Financial District, it has 24 hour doorman, fitness center, laundry, lounge and roof deck. It is very close to the A C 2 3 4 5 and J Z trains. There are 3 fantastic supermarkets with in a few block radius and it's a short walk from the Seaport Area and Pier 17 where you can enjoy great restaurants, live events and night life in a historic setting. NYLS112431

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 William Street have any available units?
90 William Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 William Street have?
Some of 90 William Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 William Street currently offering any rent specials?
90 William Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 William Street pet-friendly?
No, 90 William Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 90 William Street offer parking?
No, 90 William Street does not offer parking.
Does 90 William Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 William Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 William Street have a pool?
No, 90 William Street does not have a pool.
Does 90 William Street have accessible units?
No, 90 William Street does not have accessible units.
Does 90 William Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 William Street has units with dishwashers.
