Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel elevator

New renovated, Bright, & Spacious One Bedroom, huge Living room, hardwood flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, a private terrace with views of the city. Utilities including in rent, Laundry room in the building.90 Gold Street is a 27-story building at the South Bridge, Located in the heart of the Downtown, Manhattan. Walking distance to all major transportation, subways, buses, & Ferry. Next to the South Street Seaport, Wall Street, Hospital, the Courts, Pace University, Restaurants, Super Markets etc. oxford695151