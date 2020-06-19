All apartments in New York
90 Gold Street
90 Gold Street

90 Gold Street · (917) 224-7886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Gold Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
New renovated, Bright, & Spacious One Bedroom, huge Living room, hardwood flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, a private terrace with views of the city. Utilities including in rent, Laundry room in the building.90 Gold Street is a 27-story building at the South Bridge, Located in the heart of the Downtown, Manhattan. Walking distance to all major transportation, subways, buses, & Ferry. Next to the South Street Seaport, Wall Street, Hospital, the Courts, Pace University, Restaurants, Super Markets etc. oxford695151

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Gold Street have any available units?
90 Gold Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Gold Street have?
Some of 90 Gold Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Gold Street currently offering any rent specials?
90 Gold Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Gold Street pet-friendly?
No, 90 Gold Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 90 Gold Street offer parking?
No, 90 Gold Street does not offer parking.
Does 90 Gold Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Gold Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Gold Street have a pool?
No, 90 Gold Street does not have a pool.
Does 90 Gold Street have accessible units?
No, 90 Gold Street does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Gold Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Gold Street does not have units with dishwashers.
