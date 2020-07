Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful newly renovated southern facing studio on a quiet tree lined West Village block. The apartment has new hardwood floors, a compact open kitchen with granite counter tops and high quality Summit stainless stove and matching stainless half refrigerator. Elegant windowed bathroom with period black and white tile scheme. Walk-in closet. Working fireplace for romantic winter evenings in. The spectacular new High Line Park starts just up the street, and the Meat Packing District is just a block away with its fashionable shops, restaurants and clubs. Communal garden for al fresco dining. Be the first to see this charming studio.