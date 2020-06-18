Amenities

Large fully furnished Studio apartment :- Full-size eat-in kitchen with coffee maker, toaster, kitchen utensils etc. - High ceilings and lots of natural light.- Lots of closet space. - Wireless Internet, Flat-screen TV, basic cable, Netflix.BUILDING:- Apartment is located on the 2nd floor.- Walk-up building.LOCATION- Located on 43rd ST and 2nd Ave. - Close to Grand Central.- Close to the subway:* S-4-5-6-7 at 42 Street - Grand Central (0.23 miles)* S-4-5-6-7 at Grand Central (0.28 miles)* E-M-6 at 51st St (0.41 miles)* E-M-6 at Lexington Av-53 St (0.48 miles)* FERRY at E 34th Street Ferry Landing (0.49 miles)