834 2 Ave
834 2 Ave

834 2nd Avenue · (212) 616-1508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

834 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Large fully furnished Studio apartment :- Full-size eat-in kitchen with coffee maker, toaster, kitchen utensils etc. - High ceilings and lots of natural light.- Lots of closet space. - Wireless Internet, Flat-screen TV, basic cable, Netflix.BUILDING:- Apartment is located on the 2nd floor.- Walk-up building.LOCATION- Located on 43rd ST and 2nd Ave. - Close to Grand Central.- Close to the subway:* S-4-5-6-7 at 42 Street - Grand Central (0.23 miles)* S-4-5-6-7 at Grand Central (0.28 miles)* E-M-6 at 51st St (0.41 miles)* E-M-6 at Lexington Av-53 St (0.48 miles)* FERRY at E 34th Street Ferry Landing (0.49 miles)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 2 Ave have any available units?
834 2 Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 834 2 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
834 2 Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 2 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 834 2 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 834 2 Ave offer parking?
No, 834 2 Ave does not offer parking.
Does 834 2 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 2 Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 2 Ave have a pool?
No, 834 2 Ave does not have a pool.
Does 834 2 Ave have accessible units?
No, 834 2 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 834 2 Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 2 Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 834 2 Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 2 Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
