Manhattan College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
110 Apartments For Rent Near Manhattan College
Last updated July 13 at 08:48 PM
2 Units Available
University Heights
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated April 24 at 09:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Fordham Manor
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,616
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On a tree-lined street near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo. Air conditioned units with high-speed internet, trash compactors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Last updated April 24 at 09:39 PM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
2287 Johnson Avenue
2287 Johnson Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2267 sqft
Opportunity knocks to rent this colossal four bedroom condominium with four full baths spanning over 2200 sqft and offering stunning river views which include the George Washington Bridge and Inwood Hill Park.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
273 Bennett Avenue
273 Bennett Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Photos on the way!Available 7/1 Furnished or Unfurnished /Coop Sublet Board Application Required Before Moving in.Beautifully preserved trees surrounding this home along with the majestic Bennett Cliff view create a picture perfect backdrop.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
4455 Douglas Avenue
4455 Douglas Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and renovated one bedroom condo featuring a beautiful renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath, new hardwood floors, large windows, and two wonderful walk-in closets and lovely scenic views.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3620 Oxford Avenue
3620 Oxford Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1568 sqft
The Enclave On Oxford is a one of kind building here in Riverdale.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
4490 Fieldston Road
4490 Fieldston Road, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2224 sqft
Now offered for rent! This well maintained Mediterranean Revival style home is situated on a corner lot elevated above Fieldston Road in a very private setting with sloping grassy front and rear yards with brick retaining and garden walls with a
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
4475 Henry Hudson Parkway West
4475 Henry Hudson Parkway, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Huge 1Bed/1Bath, Great closet space with linen + 2 closets in foyer Beautiful windowed EIK with a dishwasher, Queen sized bedroom with another closet.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
5282 Post Road
5282 Post Road, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Luxury 2 bed room DUPLEX apartment for rent in a newly constructed 5-story, 20-unit elevator building. This unit features hardwood floors, AC & heating unit, dishwasher, WASHER DRYER in unit and PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
5141 Post Road
5141 Post Road, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Gorgeous furnished 3 bedroom townhouse in the highly desirable Fieldston section of the Bronx. Additional bonus room, laundry room, and full bath in basement. Utilities, internet, and Cablevision included.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
610 W 196th St
610 West 196th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Welcome home to Luxury and modern finishes. This 3 bedroom/1bath apartment feature a stainless steel kitchen with custom cabinetry and light fixtures. It also offers granite counter-tops and a over-sized window.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
1798 Riverside Dr
1798 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
763 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR/1BTH Inwood - Next to Fort Tryon Park - Property Id: 99398 NO FEE! $2000.00 Move in Credit Large renovated 2 bedrooms apartment in the heart of Inwood.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3585 Greystone Avenue
3585 Greystone Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
900 sqft
A Duplex 2 bedroom with a recreation area for guests opening up to a large Private Patio.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Inwood
55 Payson Avenue
55 Payson Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent Large 1 bedroom Available now. Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Inwood
5008 Broadway
5008 Broadway, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,175
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** Gut Renovated 1br Home *** Enjoy this spectacular 1 bedroom home! Featuring a fully equipped windowed kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances NEW parquet floor... generous closet space...
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Norwood
55 West Mosholu Parkway North
55 West Mosholu Parkway North, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
= Let's find your fit! You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find not just your place, but your home. *I CAN SHOW YOU ANY APARTMENT IN NYC* = NO FEE!!!! * This apartment can be rented deposit free.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
2500 Johnson Ave
2500 Johnson Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,472
1550 sqft
FREE MONTH & NO FEE!!! Check out this city & river view in this 3 bedroom in the sky!! a one of a kind view of the city skyline.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Inwood
119 Post Avenue
119 Post Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED & NO FEE. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Heights
261 E 238th Street
261 East 238th Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ONLY E-MAIL INQUIRY (NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)***WOODLAWN HEIGHTS***All Utilities=$75/month***PET ALLOWED***INDOOR ASSIGNED PARKING Available w/ additional fee***All HARDWOOD FLOOR***FRESH PAINT***YOUR PRIVATE BALCONY***Extremely clean and well
Last updated March 23 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Allerton
2750 Olinville Avenue
2750 Olinville Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Still Available 10/16 Welcome to 2750 Olinville ave, a lovely co-op building in the Allerton ave section of the Bronx. The quite and friendly elevator building is located across the street from Zimmerman playground.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Inwood
254 Seaman Ave
254 Seaman Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
Completely Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment with a lot of natural light! One month Free and Pet Friendly! Deposit Free When You Use Rhino. Please Ask me about it. The apartment features: - Open Kitchen & Living room concept.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Inwood
100 Cooper St
100 Cooper Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
MODERN AND CHIC-- SPACIOUS One Bedroom In Elevator Building! Pet Friendly and 1 month free! ** Pictures of Similar unit**** Deposit free when you use Rhino! (Sayrhino.com) The apartment features: - Queen Size Bedroom. - Large Living room.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3950 Blackstone Avenue
3950 Blackstone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3950 Blackstone apt. 6X is a one bedroom located in Riverdale, New York. This apartment has a large foyer that opens up into a wide living room.