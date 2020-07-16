80 Park Avenue 6K

Amenities

Take advantage of this unique opportunity to rent a coveted K line apartment in Murray Hill's premier full-service condo building on Park Avenue. This rarely available 885 square foot junior-4 features a huge entry gallery, generously sized rooms, solid maple hardwood floors, six closets including a walk-in, and gorgeous Park Avenue views from all windows. Off the living room you'll find a full dining area that could also serve as a den. The building offers 24-hour doorman and 24-hour attended elevator, and a garage with access from within the building. Live in this gorgeous unit as primary residence or make it your perfect cosmopolitan pied-a-terre. You can enjoy the sensational roof deck year-round with its panoramic city and Empire State Building views. You'll have a three minute walk to Grand Central Terminal and also be close to Bryant Park, the NY Public Library, shops, restaurants and high-end food markets, Citibike docking stations and all major transportation, including express buses to all metro airports. No pets allowed. Monthly rent includes electric.