Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:17 AM

80 Park Avenue 6K

80 Park Ave · (212) 759-8501
Location

80 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6K · Avail. now

$4,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
Take advantage of this unique opportunity to rent a coveted K line apartment in Murray Hill's premier full-service condo building on Park Avenue. This rarely available 885 square foot junior-4 features a huge entry gallery, generously sized rooms, solid maple hardwood floors, six closets including a walk-in, and gorgeous Park Avenue views from all windows. Off the living room you'll find a full dining area that could also serve as a den. The building offers 24-hour doorman and 24-hour attended elevator, and a garage with access from within the building. Live in this gorgeous unit as primary residence or make it your perfect cosmopolitan pied-a-terre. You can enjoy the sensational roof deck year-round with its panoramic city and Empire State Building views. You'll have a three minute walk to Grand Central Terminal and also be close to Bryant Park, the NY Public Library, shops, restaurants and high-end food markets, Citibike docking stations and all major transportation, including express buses to all metro airports. No pets allowed. Monthly rent includes electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Park Avenue 6K have any available units?
80 Park Avenue 6K has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Park Avenue 6K have?
Some of 80 Park Avenue 6K's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Park Avenue 6K currently offering any rent specials?
80 Park Avenue 6K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Park Avenue 6K pet-friendly?
No, 80 Park Avenue 6K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 80 Park Avenue 6K offer parking?
Yes, 80 Park Avenue 6K offers parking.
Does 80 Park Avenue 6K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Park Avenue 6K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Park Avenue 6K have a pool?
No, 80 Park Avenue 6K does not have a pool.
Does 80 Park Avenue 6K have accessible units?
No, 80 Park Avenue 6K does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Park Avenue 6K have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Park Avenue 6K does not have units with dishwashers.
