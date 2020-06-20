All apartments in New York
793 Ninth Avenue

793 9th Avenue · (212) 864-4555
Location

793 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
range
refrigerator
JUST LISTED, NO FEE FOR DIRECT CLIENTS
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
PERFECT REAL 2BR!
EQUAL, QUEEN-SIZED BEDROOMS!

793 9th Avenue, Apt 3R
(Between West 52nd & West 53rd Streets)
$3300/Mo. No Fee!

ABOUT YOUR HOME: Stainless Steel LG Fridge, Stainless Steel Large Frigidaire Gas Range, Windowed Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Bar Counter/Shelving, High Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, Wood Plank Floors, Tile Entrance, Exposed Brick Throughout, Bright Western Exposure, Oversized Windows, Equal Queen-Sized Bedrooms Each With Closet, Overhead Storage & Space For Wardrobe & Dresser, Windowed Tiled Bath w/ Tub. Laundromat Is Directly Across the Street.

ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Welcome To The Fabulous West 50s! Steps To C/E & 1 Trains @ 50th Street OR A/C, B/D, 1 Trains @ Columbus Circle, Walk To Central Park, Stroll To The Theatre District, Dine On Restaurant Row, Nightlife Galore, Whole Foods Everything At Your Fingertips!

**Pictures are from a similar apartment on different floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

