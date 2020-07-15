/
/
/
Downstate Medical Center
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
910 Apartments For Rent Near Downstate Medical Center
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
$
8 Units Available
Flatbush
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,900
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$5,575
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,600
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eleventh and Third Apartments in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
$
9 Units Available
Prospect Heights
461 Dean
461 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,486
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,193
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1086 sqft
Convenient to the Atlantic Terminal Mall and Oxford Park, this pet-friendly community offers a fitness center, yoga studio, valet laundry and sky lounge. Apartments feature walnut flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 05:36 AM
6 Units Available
Clinton Hill
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Your laundry, utilities, household essentials, professional cleanings, and WiFi are covered under one all-inclusive rate.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Brownsville
254 Amboy St
254 Amboy Street, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1697 sqft
1st floor has toilet, plus shower room , living room , morning room, bedroom, porch in the front, backyard parking available 2nd floor , bathroom , 3 bedrooms basement with windows , laundry room w/d hookup, has huge play room, office and more space
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Flatbush
2100 Bedford Avenue
2100 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
LUXURY RENTAL LIVING in Prospect Lefferts Gardens!! Apartment 4F at 2100 Bedford Avenue is a fantastic 1 bedroom rental with a Private Balcony!! Floor-to-ceiling windows, allow sunshine to envelop the entire apartment throughout the day.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bedford-Stuyvesant
329 Gates Ave
329 Gates Ave, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,200
Brand-new Luxury 1 bedroom in Bed-Stuy - Property Id: 221429 1 Bed / 1 Bath at 329 Gates Ave - Unit: 407 in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Franklin Av (A, C), Bedford - Nostrand Avs (G), Franklin Av (FS).
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Prospect Heights
221 Prospect Place
221 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,495
221 Prospect Place is a contemporary 3 story townhouse rental. It is in pristine refurbished condition and is terrific for those who love to cook and entertain, and need great bedroom space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
188 Lincoln Place
188 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$10,750
Park Slope triplex with private backyard and a parking space. Come live the legendary Park Slope life at this beautiful brownstone on Lincoln Place, a five minute walk to Prospect Park and steps from the subway.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights
90 Sullivan Pl
90 Sullivan Place, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,275
4 Bedrooms
Ask
*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE ? PLEASE INQUIRE.* No Fee- Massive top floor apartment with condo quality finishes. There are three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a private roof-deck, and a private balcony.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
392 9th Street
392 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
Extraordinary opportunity to live in this stunning home in prime Park Slope. Built in 1910, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a private roof deck, private basement storage, and a private washer and dryer.
1 of 35
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Prospect Heights
670 Pacific St
670 Pacific St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,354
Luxury 2 beds 2 baths in Prospect Heights - Property Id: 271647 2 Bed / 2 Bath at 670 Pacific St - Unit: 601 in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Pets Upon Approval.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Bedford-Stuyvesant
120 Pulaski St
120 Pulaski St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1150 sqft
*Important Note: Renting entire unit only & interested parties will need to reach out prior to 7/31/20. 120 Pulaski is a 6 unit luxury boutique condominium built just 2 years ago.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
400 15th Street
400 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PHB at Armory Tower is complete with everything you could possibly be looking for in your next home.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
670 Pacific St 805
670 Pacific St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,583
Luxury 2 beds 2 baths in prospect heights - Property Id: 242200 2 Bed / 2 Bath at 670 Pacific St - Unit: 805 in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Pets Upon Approval.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
372 15th Street
372 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,600
Park Slope Luxury! Large Private Roof Deck, Large Private Terrace, top-floor apartment with Three Skylights loaded with modern amenities such as central air, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a jacuzzi tub, two private storage spaces, and a walk-in
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
209 Lincoln Place
209 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gracious & Spacious! This one-bedroom coop apartment is available for rent in prime Park Slope.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
30 Park Place
30 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$21,500
Five star living at the Four Seasons Private Residences New York, Downtown. Positioned on the 62nd floor with outstanding views of the Midtown skyline, Hudson River and East River, this Northeast corner, spacious 3 bedroom, 3.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Prospect Heights
35 Underhill Avenue
35 Underhill Ave, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Located in the heart of Prospect Heights, this sprawling and bright, corner 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment with ample closets, outdoor space, private storage, parking and is the perfect place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Kensington
236 East 5th Street
236 East 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Available July 15th --- 1yr or 2 yr lease optionsGorgeous fully gut-renovated 1 bedroom parlor level, floor-thru apartment with TWO private outdoor spaces loads of amenities!-ALL Utilities (Cooking Gas, Central A/C, Electricity, Heat) included in
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights
1218 Saint Marks Avenue
1218 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Enjoy this 1,845 square foot, 4 bed / 2 bath duplex townhouse with a 1,700 square foot back patio all to yourself!As you enter the double front doors, youre greeted by the original staircase thats illuminate by the skylight.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Prospect Heights
475 Sterling Place
475 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Apartment is 2A is a 2 Beds, 2 Full Baths in one of the most coveted buildings in Prospect Heights! 1108 sqftSunny South Facing.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
15 Calder Place
15 Calder Pl, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
An apartment that checks all the boxes! Available July 1st.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Kensington
135 Ocean Parkway
135 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Private Terrace! Spacious and bright 2 bed 2 bath, fully-renovated apartment in a full-service, doorman building located on the border of Kensington and Windsor Terrace.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
372 2nd Street
372 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,275
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual or contactless in-person showings available inquire for more details. 'The Slope', located at 372 2nd Street, is a classic pre-war building that has been fully reimagined and completely renovated for modern living.