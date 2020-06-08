All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

77 Bleecker Street

77 Bleecker Street · (917) 453-4526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$6,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
bike storage
SPONSOR UNIT Welcome home to 77 Bleecker Street, one of Noho's most coveted addresses perfectly situated within walking distance to Soho, West Village, East Village, Nolita and the Bowery. Rarely available are rentals in this cooperative making this an incredible opportunity.

This renovated home is a unique and one-of-a-kind 2 Bed/2 Bathroom duplex featuring generous closet space, high ceilings (over 10' on the lower level), exposed brick and floor to ceiling windows in the living room boasting excellent natural light. This loft-style layout also features a chef's kitchen with black granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The lower level features a separate entrance and a full bathroom in the master suite.

Please note that a 2 year lease and board approval is required.

Bleecker Court is a full-service, pre-war cooperative in the heart of Greenwich Village. Building amenities include 24-hour doorman, live-in super, laundry on every other floor, two landscaped garden courtyards and bike room. The building is pet friendly and is situated in one of Manhattan's most desirable downtown locations near the top restaurants, cafes, shopping, bars, Washington Square Park and a Citi Bike station right outside your door. Convenient accessibility to the B,D,F,M,6,N,R,W Subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Bleecker Street have any available units?
77 Bleecker Street has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Bleecker Street have?
Some of 77 Bleecker Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 Bleecker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Bleecker Street is pet friendly.
Does 77 Bleecker Street offer parking?
No, 77 Bleecker Street does not offer parking.
Does 77 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Bleecker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Bleecker Street have a pool?
No, 77 Bleecker Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 77 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Bleecker Street has units with dishwashers.
