SPONSOR UNIT Welcome home to 77 Bleecker Street, one of Noho's most coveted addresses perfectly situated within walking distance to Soho, West Village, East Village, Nolita and the Bowery. Rarely available are rentals in this cooperative making this an incredible opportunity.



This renovated home is a unique and one-of-a-kind 2 Bed/2 Bathroom duplex featuring generous closet space, high ceilings (over 10' on the lower level), exposed brick and floor to ceiling windows in the living room boasting excellent natural light. This loft-style layout also features a chef's kitchen with black granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The lower level features a separate entrance and a full bathroom in the master suite.



Please note that a 2 year lease and board approval is required.



Bleecker Court is a full-service, pre-war cooperative in the heart of Greenwich Village. Building amenities include 24-hour doorman, live-in super, laundry on every other floor, two landscaped garden courtyards and bike room. The building is pet friendly and is situated in one of Manhattan's most desirable downtown locations near the top restaurants, cafes, shopping, bars, Washington Square Park and a Citi Bike station right outside your door. Convenient accessibility to the B,D,F,M,6,N,R,W Subway lines.