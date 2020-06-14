73 Worth Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator

Ride up a key-locked elevator and enter this classic 2250+sf Tribeca loft with 2 large bedrooms, a home office and 3 full baths. Exit the elevator and walk into a sprawling great room with 14' ceilings, oversized windows and an electric fireplace that connects the living and dining space with an open kitchen. A kitchen equipped with state of the art Subzero and Viking stainless steel appliances, a large island with seating, wine cooler, and custom cabinetry. The spacious master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and ensuite marble bath featuring a rain shower and sound system. Not to be outdone, the equally spacious second bedroom has an ensuite marble bath and its very own 230sf private terrace. Just off the kitchen you'll find the perfect home office with sliding glass doors allowing it to be used as an additional bedroom. The home is fitted with cast iron columns, solid oak flooring, central A/C, Bose sound system, tons of closet space and large vented wash/dryer with additional storage.The iconic Worth building was built circa 1865 and converted into 30 residential units standing at 7 stories in 2002. Located in historic Tribeca, 73 Worth is a full service, pet friendly condominium with a 24 hour doorman, full time super on hand, and private storage. Excellent cafes, shopping and transportation all in the area. 1 or 2 year leases available and furnished upon request.