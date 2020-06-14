All apartments in New York
73 Worth Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

73 Worth Street

73 Worth Street · (917) 664-4178
Location

73 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$12,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
Ride up a key-locked elevator and enter this classic 2250+sf Tribeca loft with 2 large bedrooms, a home office and 3 full baths. Exit the elevator and walk into a sprawling great room with 14' ceilings, oversized windows and an electric fireplace that connects the living and dining space with an open kitchen. A kitchen equipped with state of the art Subzero and Viking stainless steel appliances, a large island with seating, wine cooler, and custom cabinetry. The spacious master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and ensuite marble bath featuring a rain shower and sound system. Not to be outdone, the equally spacious second bedroom has an ensuite marble bath and its very own 230sf private terrace. Just off the kitchen you'll find the perfect home office with sliding glass doors allowing it to be used as an additional bedroom. The home is fitted with cast iron columns, solid oak flooring, central A/C, Bose sound system, tons of closet space and large vented wash/dryer with additional storage.The iconic Worth building was built circa 1865 and converted into 30 residential units standing at 7 stories in 2002. Located in historic Tribeca, 73 Worth is a full service, pet friendly condominium with a 24 hour doorman, full time super on hand, and private storage. Excellent cafes, shopping and transportation all in the area. 1 or 2 year leases available and furnished upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Worth Street have any available units?
73 Worth Street has a unit available for $12,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Worth Street have?
Some of 73 Worth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
73 Worth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Worth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 Worth Street is pet friendly.
Does 73 Worth Street offer parking?
No, 73 Worth Street does not offer parking.
Does 73 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 73 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 73 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 73 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Worth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
