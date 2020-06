Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Take a virtual tour of this great, No Fee 1BR apartment from the comfort of your home. Faces north and east with great light and open city view. Hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen with a window. Exposed brick walls and high ceilings. Double closet in the bedroom which has french doors. Live-in super and laundry on-site. Pets OK on a case by case basis. Great, central East Village location. VIEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://bit.ly/2yTu0Zw