70 Little West Street

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage garage guest suite hot tub sauna valet service

Take your place among the Downtown skyline in this exceptional penthouse positioned atop Battery Park City's best amenity-rich, green condominium. Featuring three bedrooms with a den/office which can be a fourth bedroom and three-and-a-half-bathrooms and massive private terrace this listing is a must see.



With glorious floor-to-ceiling windows on three exposures, this impeccable high-floor haven is bathed in natural light and iconic views of the breathtaking FiDi skyline, the Hudson River and the Harbor. The decadent 3,490-square-foot interiors are bordered by a sprawling terrace spanning nearly 1,000 square feet, providing a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Paved in sustainable hardwood, the sweeping great room sets the stage for luxurious living and dining areas flanked by three walls of glass. Chefs will flock to the open kitchen where custom bamboo cabinetry, black granite countertops and Waterworks backsplashes surround stainless steel appliances, including a hooded Wolf gas cooktop and dual convection oven.



The enviable master suite is positioned along the northern exposure where you'll find direct access to the terrace, bountiful custom closet space and a tranquil spa bathroom with a soaking tub, frameless glass shower and double vanity. Two more bedroom suites with walk-in closets and private baths line the southern exposure, and the spacious den could easily serve as a fourth bedroom or guest suite with direct access to the powder room. A large laundry room, two more walk-in closets, motorized window shade prewiring, and digital thermostat and air filtration add comfort and effortless ease to this spectacular home in the sky.



Welcome to the Visionaire is a stunning glass and terra cotta tower from esteemed architects Pelli Clarke Pelli. Residents of the LEED-certified condo are spoiled by a full suite of fantastic amenities, including 24-hour doorman and concierge service, 24-hour valet parking garage, bike storage, laundry, an enormous fitness center, a skylit indoor lap pool and sauna, a vast children's playroom, a fully stocked residents' lounge with a fireplace, and the best roof decks in the entire city, featuring gardens, an outdoor kitchen and wet bar.



Located in the most tranquil section of Battery Park City, this penthouse is surrounded by the sprawling outdoor space and recreation of The Battery. Upscale grocery Battery Place Market is just downstairs, and the wonderful shopping and dining of Brookfield Place and Westfield World Trade Center are moments away. Public transportation is excellent with 1, R/W, 4/5 and J/Z trains within easy reach.