Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

70 Little West Street

70 Little West St · (646) 519-3992
Location

70 Little West St, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit PH-2A · Avail. now

$27,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
guest suite
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Take your place among the Downtown skyline in this exceptional penthouse positioned atop Battery Park City's best amenity-rich, green condominium. Featuring three bedrooms with a den/office which can be a fourth bedroom and three-and-a-half-bathrooms and massive private terrace this listing is a must see.

With glorious floor-to-ceiling windows on three exposures, this impeccable high-floor haven is bathed in natural light and iconic views of the breathtaking FiDi skyline, the Hudson River and the Harbor. The decadent 3,490-square-foot interiors are bordered by a sprawling terrace spanning nearly 1,000 square feet, providing a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Paved in sustainable hardwood, the sweeping great room sets the stage for luxurious living and dining areas flanked by three walls of glass. Chefs will flock to the open kitchen where custom bamboo cabinetry, black granite countertops and Waterworks backsplashes surround stainless steel appliances, including a hooded Wolf gas cooktop and dual convection oven.

The enviable master suite is positioned along the northern exposure where you'll find direct access to the terrace, bountiful custom closet space and a tranquil spa bathroom with a soaking tub, frameless glass shower and double vanity. Two more bedroom suites with walk-in closets and private baths line the southern exposure, and the spacious den could easily serve as a fourth bedroom or guest suite with direct access to the powder room. A large laundry room, two more walk-in closets, motorized window shade prewiring, and digital thermostat and air filtration add comfort and effortless ease to this spectacular home in the sky.

Welcome to the Visionaire is a stunning glass and terra cotta tower from esteemed architects Pelli Clarke Pelli. Residents of the LEED-certified condo are spoiled by a full suite of fantastic amenities, including 24-hour doorman and concierge service, 24-hour valet parking garage, bike storage, laundry, an enormous fitness center, a skylit indoor lap pool and sauna, a vast children's playroom, a fully stocked residents' lounge with a fireplace, and the best roof decks in the entire city, featuring gardens, an outdoor kitchen and wet bar.

Located in the most tranquil section of Battery Park City, this penthouse is surrounded by the sprawling outdoor space and recreation of The Battery. Upscale grocery Battery Place Market is just downstairs, and the wonderful shopping and dining of Brookfield Place and Westfield World Trade Center are moments away. Public transportation is excellent with 1, R/W, 4/5 and J/Z trains within easy reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Little West Street have any available units?
70 Little West Street has a unit available for $27,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Little West Street have?
Some of 70 Little West Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Little West Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 Little West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Little West Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 Little West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 70 Little West Street offer parking?
Yes, 70 Little West Street does offer parking.
Does 70 Little West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Little West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Little West Street have a pool?
Yes, 70 Little West Street has a pool.
Does 70 Little West Street have accessible units?
No, 70 Little West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Little West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Little West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
