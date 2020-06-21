69 Leonard St

Amenities

*Welcome to 69 Leonard Street.*



Come view this duplex, 4-bedroom 2-bath, apartment with W/D in unit, located in the heart of TriBeCa!



This spacious, 1,500 SQFT, apartment boast high ceilings, charming exposed brick and hardwood floors. On the main level you will find an expansive living room with three over-sized windows that fill the entire apartment with tons of natural sunlight. There's a formal dinning area with room for a 6-person table. The renovated kitchen has great counter space, full-size, stainless steel appliances, and comes fully equipped with a microwave and dishwasher. This split level home has two bedrooms on the main floor, and two bedrooms plus a home office on the second floor. All four of the bedrooms fit QUEEN size beds and have windows. Both bathrooms have been renovated. There is an abundance of closet space throughout, and a washer/dryer.



*Location! Location!*



Located in the heart of TriBeCa and just south of Soho you are in the center of downtown chic. You'll be in close proximity to amazing restaurants, cool bars and some of the city's finest shops. Whole Foods is right around the corner. Easy access to multiple subway lines.



