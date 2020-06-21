All apartments in New York
69 Leonard St

69 Leonard Street · (347) 661-2535
Location

69 Leonard Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$7,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*Welcome to 69 Leonard Street.*

Come view this duplex, 4-bedroom 2-bath, apartment with W/D in unit, located in the heart of TriBeCa!

This spacious, 1,500 SQFT, apartment boast high ceilings, charming exposed brick and hardwood floors. On the main level you will find an expansive living room with three over-sized windows that fill the entire apartment with tons of natural sunlight. There's a formal dinning area with room for a 6-person table. The renovated kitchen has great counter space, full-size, stainless steel appliances, and comes fully equipped with a microwave and dishwasher. This split level home has two bedrooms on the main floor, and two bedrooms plus a home office on the second floor. All four of the bedrooms fit QUEEN size beds and have windows. Both bathrooms have been renovated. There is an abundance of closet space throughout, and a washer/dryer.

*Location! Location!*

Located in the heart of TriBeCa and just south of Soho you are in the center of downtown chic. You'll be in close proximity to amazing restaurants, cool bars and some of the city's finest shops. Whole Foods is right around the corner. Easy access to multiple subway lines.

This deal will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Leonard St have any available units?
69 Leonard St has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Leonard St have?
Some of 69 Leonard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Leonard St currently offering any rent specials?
69 Leonard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Leonard St pet-friendly?
No, 69 Leonard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 69 Leonard St offer parking?
No, 69 Leonard St does not offer parking.
Does 69 Leonard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 Leonard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Leonard St have a pool?
No, 69 Leonard St does not have a pool.
Does 69 Leonard St have accessible units?
No, 69 Leonard St does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Leonard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Leonard St has units with dishwashers.
