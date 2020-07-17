636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F

Amenities
1 BED WITH TWO BALCONIES IN EAST VILLAGE!!! - Property Id: 302108
Great one bedroom apartment with 2 private balconies! Exposed brick and a large balcony give this unit a touch of character in this modern unit. The unit faces North with unobstructed view- amazing sunlight!
-Stainless steel kitchen
-Dishwasher and microwave
-Exposed Brick
-Large bedroom
-Hardwood floors
Located on 11th between Ave B and C. Supermarket, deli and pharmacy all close by!
* Guarantors and Insurent accepted.
* Building amenities include 24/7 doorman, laundry room, and fantastic location! 1 small dog allowed under 25 pounds, w/ $50 a month pet rent, sorry no cats
* actual pics of the unit
* unit can not flex to a two bed
** pricing reflects 1 month free on a 12 month lease - gross price is $2950
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302108
