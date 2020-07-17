636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F

Amenities

1 BED WITH TWO BALCONIES IN EAST VILLAGE!!! - Property Id: 302108



Great one bedroom apartment with 2 private balconies! Exposed brick and a large balcony give this unit a touch of character in this modern unit. The unit faces North with unobstructed view- amazing sunlight!



-Stainless steel kitchen

-Dishwasher and microwave

-Exposed Brick

-Large bedroom

-Hardwood floors



Located on 11th between Ave B and C. Supermarket, deli and pharmacy all close by!

* Guarantors and Insurent accepted.



* Building amenities include 24/7 doorman, laundry room, and fantastic location! 1 small dog allowed under 25 pounds, w/ $50 a month pet rent, sorry no cats



* actual pics of the unit

* unit can not flex to a two bed



** pricing reflects 1 month free on a 12 month lease - gross price is $2950

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302108

