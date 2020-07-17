All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F

636 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

636 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
1 BED WITH TWO BALCONIES IN EAST VILLAGE!!! - Property Id: 302108

Great one bedroom apartment with 2 private balconies! Exposed brick and a large balcony give this unit a touch of character in this modern unit. The unit faces North with unobstructed view- amazing sunlight!

-Stainless steel kitchen
-Dishwasher and microwave
-Exposed Brick
-Large bedroom
-Hardwood floors

Located on 11th between Ave B and C. Supermarket, deli and pharmacy all close by!
* Guarantors and Insurent accepted.

* Building amenities include 24/7 doorman, laundry room, and fantastic location! 1 small dog allowed under 25 pounds, w/ $50 a month pet rent, sorry no cats

* actual pics of the unit
* unit can not flex to a two bed

** pricing reflects 1 month free on a 12 month lease - gross price is $2950
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302108
Property Id 302108

(RLNE5865192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F have any available units?
636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F have?
Some of 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F currently offering any rent specials?
636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F is pet friendly.
Does 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F offer parking?
No, 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F does not offer parking.
Does 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F have a pool?
No, 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F does not have a pool.
Does 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F have accessible units?
No, 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 EAST 11TH STREET 3F has units with dishwashers.
