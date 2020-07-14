632 Hudson Street

Amenities

Penthouse with Private Roof Garden & Private Elevator in Prime West Village! Video available upon request.



Seeking a refuge? Enter this extraordinary furnished 2/3 bedroom villa style triplex penthouse via a private elevator that opens into this unique residence which is discreetly located in an extra wide private house on Hudson and Jane, a perfect location. Choose between the east or west facing beautifully landscaped rooftop garden, or hunker down in one of the various places one can relax, work or entertain inside this airy home. Filled with sunlight and brimming with unique architectural features, this one of a kind home has a 3 story atrium living room with a dramatic wood burning fireplace and a large den/media room that easily converts to a 3rd bedroom. The den, complete with en-suite bath, has 3 western facing windows and a stunning art deco bar. Encompassing the 2nd level is a huge west facing country kitchen, equipped with every modern appliance a chef desires. It has a counter with seating in addition to a spacious dining area that can comfortably accommodate any size gathering. There are two large and very quiet south and east facing private bedroom suites with attached baths, each on their own level. Separated by an atrium that floods the house with light, the roof garden has 2 distinct landscaped areas perfect for lounging or socially distanced visits!

Escape to this private oasis in the West Village, the most sought after neighborhood, with trendy boutiques, excellent restaurants, and a variety of food markets nearby.



Available immediately with flexible lease terms.