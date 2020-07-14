All apartments in New York
632 Hudson Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

632 Hudson Street

632 Hudson Street · (212) 452-4377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

632 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$32,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
fireplace
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
Penthouse with Private Roof Garden & Private Elevator in Prime West Village! Video available upon request.

Seeking a refuge? Enter this extraordinary furnished 2/3 bedroom villa style triplex penthouse via a private elevator that opens into this unique residence which is discreetly located in an extra wide private house on Hudson and Jane, a perfect location. Choose between the east or west facing beautifully landscaped rooftop garden, or hunker down in one of the various places one can relax, work or entertain inside this airy home. Filled with sunlight and brimming with unique architectural features, this one of a kind home has a 3 story atrium living room with a dramatic wood burning fireplace and a large den/media room that easily converts to a 3rd bedroom. The den, complete with en-suite bath, has 3 western facing windows and a stunning art deco bar. Encompassing the 2nd level is a huge west facing country kitchen, equipped with every modern appliance a chef desires. It has a counter with seating in addition to a spacious dining area that can comfortably accommodate any size gathering. There are two large and very quiet south and east facing private bedroom suites with attached baths, each on their own level. Separated by an atrium that floods the house with light, the roof garden has 2 distinct landscaped areas perfect for lounging or socially distanced visits!
Escape to this private oasis in the West Village, the most sought after neighborhood, with trendy boutiques, excellent restaurants, and a variety of food markets nearby.

Available immediately with flexible lease terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Hudson Street have any available units?
632 Hudson Street has a unit available for $32,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 Hudson Street have?
Some of 632 Hudson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, elevator, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
632 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 632 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 632 Hudson Street offer parking?
No, 632 Hudson Street does not offer parking.
Does 632 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 632 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 632 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 632 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
