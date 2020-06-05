60 West 8th Street

Amenities
BUILDING FEATURES
Charming Pre-war, walk-up brick building
Access to peaceful courtyard garden
Convenient bike-rack available to tenants
Well maintained lobby and public halls
THE APARTMENT
Large and bright studio residence with northern exposures
Hardwood floors
Decorative fireplace
Views of courtyard garden
THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Located in the heart of Greenwich Village
Terrific retail shops and great restaurants and pubs
Close to train and bus stops
Located within convenient walking distance to neighboring Meat Packing District, West Village, and Flat Iron Districts
POLICIES
Guarantors welcome
Sorry, no dogs