60 West 8th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

60 West 8th Street

60 West 8th Street · (917) 526-0288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 West 8th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
courtyard
lobby
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
lobby
BUILDING FEATURES
Charming Pre-war, walk-up brick building
Access to peaceful courtyard garden
Convenient bike-rack available to tenants
Well maintained lobby and public halls

THE APARTMENT
Large and bright studio residence with northern exposures
Hardwood floors
Decorative fireplace
Views of courtyard garden

THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Located in the heart of Greenwich Village
Terrific retail shops and great restaurants and pubs
Close to train and bus stops
Located within convenient walking distance to neighboring Meat Packing District, West Village, and Flat Iron Districts

POLICIES
Guarantors welcome
Sorry, no dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 West 8th Street have any available units?
60 West 8th Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 West 8th Street have?
Some of 60 West 8th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 West 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 West 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 West 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 West 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 60 West 8th Street offer parking?
No, 60 West 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 60 West 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 West 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 West 8th Street have a pool?
No, 60 West 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 West 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 60 West 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 West 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 West 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
