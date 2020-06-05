60 West 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard lobby

BUILDING FEATURES

Charming Pre-war, walk-up brick building

Access to peaceful courtyard garden

Convenient bike-rack available to tenants

Well maintained lobby and public halls



THE APARTMENT

Large and bright studio residence with northern exposures

Hardwood floors

Decorative fireplace

Views of courtyard garden



THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Located in the heart of Greenwich Village

Terrific retail shops and great restaurants and pubs

Close to train and bus stops

Located within convenient walking distance to neighboring Meat Packing District, West Village, and Flat Iron Districts



POLICIES

Guarantors welcome

Sorry, no dogs