Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel media room bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities media room

In a prime location at the crossroads of the Greenwich Village and Astor Place, residence 2B at 59 Fourth Avenue is a spacious two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom loft-style home, spread out over just upwards of 1,700 SF and featuring vaulted ceilings with heights of nearly 13' feet. Originally constructed in the year 1900, the unit offers a seamless combination of aesthetically-driven modern appointments and warm pre-war accents.



Enter the home through an extended foyer hallway and immediately note polished pre-war details including walls of exposed brick and oversized arched windows. Ample storage and coat closets define this entry hallway and an oversized window allows the space access to natural light. The entry hall leads to an expansive open living and dining room, featuring space for multiple sitting areas plus a spacious dining area. The industrial-style kitchen is clad in stainless steel and complete with high-end appliances, including a Miele Induction stove, Viking dishwasher, Sub-Zero refrigerator and separate Dacor oven. This grand space is encompassed by 6 oversized windows set behind lovely arched sills.



Off the living space, enter the master bedroom through a massive, custom pivot door. Within, the same stylish minimalist aesthetic aligns seamlessly with the rest of the home. The space also offers an en-suite bath, complete with a walk-in rain shower, ceramic soaking tub and Duravit appliances. A similarly appointed second bedroom and en-suite bathroom can be found off the entry hallway, along with a powder room and additional overhead storage.



59 Fourth Avenue is 8-story co-operative housing 14 units. Residents have access to a common roof deck and are within walking distance of Whole Foods, a plethora of transit options, the Public Theater and the many well-renowned dining options such as Indochine, Claudette and more. Coop board approval required.