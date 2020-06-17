All apartments in New York
Find more places like 59 Fourth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
59 Fourth Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

59 Fourth Avenue

59 4th Avenue · (347) 701-9969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

59 4th Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
media room
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
In a prime location at the crossroads of the Greenwich Village and Astor Place, residence 2B at 59 Fourth Avenue is a spacious two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom loft-style home, spread out over just upwards of 1,700 SF and featuring vaulted ceilings with heights of nearly 13' feet. Originally constructed in the year 1900, the unit offers a seamless combination of aesthetically-driven modern appointments and warm pre-war accents.

Enter the home through an extended foyer hallway and immediately note polished pre-war details including walls of exposed brick and oversized arched windows. Ample storage and coat closets define this entry hallway and an oversized window allows the space access to natural light. The entry hall leads to an expansive open living and dining room, featuring space for multiple sitting areas plus a spacious dining area. The industrial-style kitchen is clad in stainless steel and complete with high-end appliances, including a Miele Induction stove, Viking dishwasher, Sub-Zero refrigerator and separate Dacor oven. This grand space is encompassed by 6 oversized windows set behind lovely arched sills.

Off the living space, enter the master bedroom through a massive, custom pivot door. Within, the same stylish minimalist aesthetic aligns seamlessly with the rest of the home. The space also offers an en-suite bath, complete with a walk-in rain shower, ceramic soaking tub and Duravit appliances. A similarly appointed second bedroom and en-suite bathroom can be found off the entry hallway, along with a powder room and additional overhead storage.

59 Fourth Avenue is 8-story co-operative housing 14 units. Residents have access to a common roof deck and are within walking distance of Whole Foods, a plethora of transit options, the Public Theater and the many well-renowned dining options such as Indochine, Claudette and more. Coop board approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Fourth Avenue have any available units?
59 Fourth Avenue has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Fourth Avenue have?
Some of 59 Fourth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Fourth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
59 Fourth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Fourth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 59 Fourth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 59 Fourth Avenue offer parking?
No, 59 Fourth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 59 Fourth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Fourth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Fourth Avenue have a pool?
No, 59 Fourth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 59 Fourth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 59 Fourth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Fourth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Fourth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 59 Fourth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity