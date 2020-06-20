551 11th Ave W31

Amenities
Sun Blasted Flex 2BR in a Luxury Building - Property Id: 284049
Available Immediately~Hell's Kitchen
****Can come furnished****
This is an amazing apartment in a full service luxury building in the heart of Hell's Kitchen. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and a marble bath. The apartment can be flexed into a two bedroom.
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284049
