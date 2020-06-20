All apartments in New York
Find more places like 551 11th Ave W31.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
551 11th Ave W31
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

551 11th Ave W31

551 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

551 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Sun Blasted Flex 2BR in a Luxury Building - Property Id: 284049

Available Immediately~Hell's Kitchen

****Can come furnished****

This is an amazing apartment in a full service luxury building in the heart of Hell's Kitchen. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and a marble bath. The apartment can be flexed into a two bedroom.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284049
Property Id 284049

(RLNE5794676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 11th Ave W31 have any available units?
551 11th Ave W31 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 11th Ave W31 have?
Some of 551 11th Ave W31's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 11th Ave W31 currently offering any rent specials?
551 11th Ave W31 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 11th Ave W31 pet-friendly?
Yes, 551 11th Ave W31 is pet friendly.
Does 551 11th Ave W31 offer parking?
No, 551 11th Ave W31 does not offer parking.
Does 551 11th Ave W31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 551 11th Ave W31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 11th Ave W31 have a pool?
No, 551 11th Ave W31 does not have a pool.
Does 551 11th Ave W31 have accessible units?
No, 551 11th Ave W31 does not have accessible units.
Does 551 11th Ave W31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 11th Ave W31 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College