551 11th Ave W31

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym hot tub

Sun Blasted Flex 2BR in a Luxury Building - Property Id: 284049



Available Immediately~Hell's Kitchen



****Can come furnished****



This is an amazing apartment in a full service luxury building in the heart of Hell's Kitchen. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and a marble bath. The apartment can be flexed into a two bedroom.



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284049

Property Id 284049



(RLNE5794676)