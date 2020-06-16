All apartments in New York
550 West 29th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

550 West 29th Street

550 West 29th Street · (646) 358-7225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 West 29th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
bike storage
sauna
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
lobby
sauna
Never before lived in, Residence 5A is a spectacular corner 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom duplex boasting ceiling heights up to 20-feet, and captivating Hudson River views, especially during sunset when it's exceptionally picturesque.

A generous foyer leads you into the living/dining area featuring a massive open-concept living room, dining room and kitchen with dual corner exposures from double height casement windows, one of them being of the Hudson River. The living room's 20-foot ceilings give the space even more visual depth and wow factor. The brand-new state of the art kitchen is outfitted with an eat-in island, custom Italian cabinetry, Pietra Cardosa countertops and a matching backsplash, Lefroy Brooks faucets, a wine fridge, and a suite of fully integrated high-end appliances from Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele. Rounding out the lower level is a half bath, perfect for entertaining, and a large bedroom with two sizeable closets and its own en-suite bathroom.

A set of floating oak stairs with an ornamental steel handrail takes you to the upper level where you will find the master suite, second bedroom, and a study which opens to the lower level. The master bedroom features a very generously proportioned walk-in closet, a reach-in closet, and a top of the line windowed bathroom complete with his-and-her sinks, marble walls and floors, Lefroy Brooks fixtures, and a walk-in steam shower with a separate soaking tub from Zuma. The second bedroom has its own closet and quick access to a full bathroom with limestone floors and a Catalano ceramic sink. The study on this floor would make for a great home office, or an area for children to do their homework.

Additional features include multi-zone heating and cooling which is energy efficient, a washer/dryer, wide-plank oak flooring throughout, storage in the basement, and tinted windows so nobody can see from the outside! The area is also pin drop quiet, especially during the afternoon and nighttime hours.

SoHY is a brand-new condominium located between the High Line and Hudson Yards. Amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby, a full- time super, a fully equipped fitness room, a sauna, a state-of-the-art security and video intercom system, commercial grade washers for oversized items, and a bicycle room. The building is in the heart of trendy restaurants, galleries, shops, and public transport. It's close proximity to the Avenues school and Hudson Yards, an area that continues to grow with 5-star restaurants, designer shops, fitness options, and tech outposts, makes it an in-demand location.

Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 West 29th Street have any available units?
550 West 29th Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 West 29th Street have?
Some of 550 West 29th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 West 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
550 West 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 West 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 550 West 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 550 West 29th Street offer parking?
No, 550 West 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 550 West 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 West 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 West 29th Street have a pool?
No, 550 West 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 550 West 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 550 West 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 550 West 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 West 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
