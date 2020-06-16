550 West 29th Street

Amenities

Never before lived in, Residence 5A is a spectacular corner 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom duplex boasting ceiling heights up to 20-feet, and captivating Hudson River views, especially during sunset when it's exceptionally picturesque.



A generous foyer leads you into the living/dining area featuring a massive open-concept living room, dining room and kitchen with dual corner exposures from double height casement windows, one of them being of the Hudson River. The living room's 20-foot ceilings give the space even more visual depth and wow factor. The brand-new state of the art kitchen is outfitted with an eat-in island, custom Italian cabinetry, Pietra Cardosa countertops and a matching backsplash, Lefroy Brooks faucets, a wine fridge, and a suite of fully integrated high-end appliances from Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele. Rounding out the lower level is a half bath, perfect for entertaining, and a large bedroom with two sizeable closets and its own en-suite bathroom.



A set of floating oak stairs with an ornamental steel handrail takes you to the upper level where you will find the master suite, second bedroom, and a study which opens to the lower level. The master bedroom features a very generously proportioned walk-in closet, a reach-in closet, and a top of the line windowed bathroom complete with his-and-her sinks, marble walls and floors, Lefroy Brooks fixtures, and a walk-in steam shower with a separate soaking tub from Zuma. The second bedroom has its own closet and quick access to a full bathroom with limestone floors and a Catalano ceramic sink. The study on this floor would make for a great home office, or an area for children to do their homework.



Additional features include multi-zone heating and cooling which is energy efficient, a washer/dryer, wide-plank oak flooring throughout, storage in the basement, and tinted windows so nobody can see from the outside! The area is also pin drop quiet, especially during the afternoon and nighttime hours.



SoHY is a brand-new condominium located between the High Line and Hudson Yards. Amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby, a full- time super, a fully equipped fitness room, a sauna, a state-of-the-art security and video intercom system, commercial grade washers for oversized items, and a bicycle room. The building is in the heart of trendy restaurants, galleries, shops, and public transport. It's close proximity to the Avenues school and Hudson Yards, an area that continues to grow with 5-star restaurants, designer shops, fitness options, and tech outposts, makes it an in-demand location.



Sorry no pets.