550 Riverside Drive

Available for a video tour. Rental building. Quick and easy approval.Large sunny classic 6, 3 bed 2 bath with a separate large dining room, home office and in-unit washer and dryer. Located in a classic pre-war elevator laundry building on a beautiful block next to the Park. This apartment features a separate windowed kitchen with full sized appliances, great counter space and a dishwasher. Great layout with 3 large bedrooms and great natural light. 2 full bathrooms. High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Pets are welcome, live-in super and a bike room in the building. Excellent location next to the Riverside Park, half a block to 1 train subway, coffee shops, restaurants and bars.Advertised rent is net effective based on a 13 months lease with one month free. Gross rent is $4500. StoneCrest1139