Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

550 Riverside Drive

550 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

550 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
coffee bar
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
bike storage
Available for a video tour. Rental building. Quick and easy approval.Large sunny classic 6, 3 bed 2 bath with a separate large dining room, home office and in-unit washer and dryer. Located in a classic pre-war elevator laundry building on a beautiful block next to the Park. This apartment features a separate windowed kitchen with full sized appliances, great counter space and a dishwasher. Great layout with 3 large bedrooms and great natural light. 2 full bathrooms. High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Pets are welcome, live-in super and a bike room in the building. Excellent location next to the Riverside Park, half a block to 1 train subway, coffee shops, restaurants and bars.Advertised rent is net effective based on a 13 months lease with one month free. Gross rent is $4500. StoneCrest1139

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Riverside Drive have any available units?
550 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 550 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
550 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 550 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 550 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 550 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 550 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 550 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 550 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 550 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
