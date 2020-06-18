Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym internet access valet service

This convertible 3 bedroom unit offers large windows to let in plenty of light, high ceilings, an open kitchen, and wall to wall closet space!! Large living area and very spacious bedrooms! This 24 hour doorman luxury building has a gorgeous rooftop with lounge chairs and tables. A full gym, laundry and dry cleaning services! Conveniently located next to the A,C,J,Z,1,2,4,5 subway lines, major shopping retail stores, restaurants, markets, and seaport Contact Matthew to view or further inquire at 610-217-4081 or mrodrigues@bouklisgroup.com