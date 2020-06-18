All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

54 WALL

54 Wall Street · (610) 217-4081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
internet access
valet service
This convertible 3 bedroom unit offers large windows to let in plenty of light, high ceilings, an open kitchen, and wall to wall closet space!! Large living area and very spacious bedrooms! This 24 hour doorman luxury building has a gorgeous rooftop with lounge chairs and tables. A full gym, laundry and dry cleaning services! Conveniently located next to the A,C,J,Z,1,2,4,5 subway lines, major shopping retail stores, restaurants, markets, and seaport Contact Matthew to view or further inquire at 610-217-4081 or mrodrigues@bouklisgroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 WALL have any available units?
54 WALL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 WALL have?
Some of 54 WALL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 WALL currently offering any rent specials?
54 WALL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 WALL pet-friendly?
No, 54 WALL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 54 WALL offer parking?
No, 54 WALL does not offer parking.
Does 54 WALL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 WALL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 WALL have a pool?
No, 54 WALL does not have a pool.
Does 54 WALL have accessible units?
No, 54 WALL does not have accessible units.
Does 54 WALL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 WALL has units with dishwashers.
