New York, NY
536 East 13th Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:45 AM

536 East 13th Street

536 E 13th St · (212) 235-1123
Location

536 E 13th St, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-F · Avail. now

$6,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to Apartment #5F at 536 East 13th Street, one of 11 residences in this pristine boutique Condominium building in the heart of the East Village. This fully furnished, 2-bedroom Condo Sublet offers an unprecedented opportunity to live in the most exciting neighborhood of Manhattan while also enjoying a private, 245 Square foot outdoor space with quintessential New York City Skyline Views.

Developed by the GRID Group, this turnkey residence sets a new standard for Urban Design and construction quality in the East Village. The clean, elegant living space is characterized by beautiful European designed windows which allow an outpouring of natural light throughout the home, wide plank oak flooring, custom doorways and 9+ foot ceilings for an open, airy atmosphere. The Kitchen was constructed with custom Italian cabinets, professional grade appliances by Bosch and a custom marble island which encourages a seamless flow between dining and entertaining. The marble bathroom features high end fixtures from Toto and Zuma, providing refined comfort.

The apartment is situated on a beautiful tree-lined block in the East Village, a destination characterized by rich artistic and social history. A neighborhood known for its vast culinary delights, cafes and galleries, it is also accessible to Tompkins Square Park ,Union Square Park and multiple transit options including the L, 6, N/R/W and F trains.

The residence is available for short or long-term (minimum 3-months, please) and no board approval is required.

*For your safety and convenience, virtual showings and sight unseen lease signings will be accommodated for this residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 East 13th Street have any available units?
536 East 13th Street has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 536 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
536 East 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 536 East 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 536 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 536 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 536 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 East 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 536 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 536 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 536 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 536 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 East 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 536 East 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 East 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
