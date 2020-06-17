Amenities

Welcome to Apartment #5F at 536 East 13th Street, one of 11 residences in this pristine boutique Condominium building in the heart of the East Village. This fully furnished, 2-bedroom Condo Sublet offers an unprecedented opportunity to live in the most exciting neighborhood of Manhattan while also enjoying a private, 245 Square foot outdoor space with quintessential New York City Skyline Views.



Developed by the GRID Group, this turnkey residence sets a new standard for Urban Design and construction quality in the East Village. The clean, elegant living space is characterized by beautiful European designed windows which allow an outpouring of natural light throughout the home, wide plank oak flooring, custom doorways and 9+ foot ceilings for an open, airy atmosphere. The Kitchen was constructed with custom Italian cabinets, professional grade appliances by Bosch and a custom marble island which encourages a seamless flow between dining and entertaining. The marble bathroom features high end fixtures from Toto and Zuma, providing refined comfort.



The apartment is situated on a beautiful tree-lined block in the East Village, a destination characterized by rich artistic and social history. A neighborhood known for its vast culinary delights, cafes and galleries, it is also accessible to Tompkins Square Park ,Union Square Park and multiple transit options including the L, 6, N/R/W and F trains.



The residence is available for short or long-term (minimum 3-months, please) and no board approval is required.



*For your safety and convenience, virtual showings and sight unseen lease signings will be accommodated for this residence.