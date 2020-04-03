All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

520 West 19th Street

520 West 19th Street · (917) 741-1719
Location

520 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$11,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
From renowned architect Annabelle Selldorf, this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom loft-style home has almost 50 feet of frontage and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout.

The kitchen, which was recently upgraded by the owner to include stunning white marble countertops, features high-end appliances from Sub-Zero, Miele, and Gaggenau.

Apartment features include a large separate dining area, gracious room sizes, and a grand master suite with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.

520 West 19th Street is in the heart of the West Chelsea gallery district near the High Line, and minutes away from the Meatpacking District, West Village, Chelsea Piers, and the new Whitney Museum.

Available September 1.

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.,At 1,582 square feet, this contemporary 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom loft apartment offers well-proportioned rooms, a wall of north facing floor-to-ceiling windows that capture brilliant light, hardwood floors and central a/c. The kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, and is open to the living and dining areas. Ample storage and an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer add functional ease to this sophisticated layout. Designed by Annabell Selldorf Architects, 520 West 19th Street is an 11-story full service condominium that was completed in 2009. The building is perfectly poised between the High Line Park and the waterfront Hudson River Park, and affords easy access to Chelsea Piers, Chelsea Market and the Meatpacking District. Available for beginning of August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 West 19th Street have any available units?
520 West 19th Street has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 West 19th Street have?
Some of 520 West 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 West 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 520 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 520 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 520 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 West 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 520 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 520 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 West 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
