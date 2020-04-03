Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

From renowned architect Annabelle Selldorf, this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom loft-style home has almost 50 feet of frontage and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout.



The kitchen, which was recently upgraded by the owner to include stunning white marble countertops, features high-end appliances from Sub-Zero, Miele, and Gaggenau.



Apartment features include a large separate dining area, gracious room sizes, and a grand master suite with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.



520 West 19th Street is in the heart of the West Chelsea gallery district near the High Line, and minutes away from the Meatpacking District, West Village, Chelsea Piers, and the new Whitney Museum.



Available September 1.



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.,At 1,582 square feet, this contemporary 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom loft apartment offers well-proportioned rooms, a wall of north facing floor-to-ceiling windows that capture brilliant light, hardwood floors and central a/c. The kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, and is open to the living and dining areas. Ample storage and an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer add functional ease to this sophisticated layout. Designed by Annabell Selldorf Architects, 520 West 19th Street is an 11-story full service condominium that was completed in 2009. The building is perfectly poised between the High Line Park and the waterfront Hudson River Park, and affords easy access to Chelsea Piers, Chelsea Market and the Meatpacking District. Available for beginning of August.