Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:44 AM

51 East 10th Street

51 East 10th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$4,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This bright 1 bedroom apartment recently underwent a complete and thoughtful renovation.
Oversized windows in the bedroom and living room look out on to your private 400 sq ft terrace. Living space features 11 foot ceilings, a decorative fireplace, and an open kitchen with a full suite of Bosch stainless steel appliances. Fully renovated bath features a Toto toilet and your own Washer/Dryer.
This beautifully designed unit is truly worth the journey up 2 flights in this well-managed, owner-occupied, Greenwich Village townhouse.
No smoking anywhere on premises.
Sorry, no dogs.

This bright 1 bedroom apartment is renting for the first time after undergoing a complete and thoughtful renovation.
Oversized windows in the bedroom and living room look out on to your private 400 sq ft terrace. Living space features 11 foot ceilings, a decorative fireplace, and an open kitchen with a full suite of Bosch stainless steel appliances. Fully renovated bath features a Toto toilet and your own Washer/Dryer.
This beautifully designed unit is truly worth the walk up 2 flights in this well-managed, owner-occupied, Greenwich Village townhouse.
No smoking anywhere on premises.
Sorry, no dogs.

Enjoy ideal Greenwich Village living from this prime location on a beautiful street close to Washington Square Park and Union Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 East 10th Street have any available units?
51 East 10th Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 East 10th Street have?
Some of 51 East 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 51 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 51 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 51 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 51 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 East 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 51 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 51 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
