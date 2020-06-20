51 East 10th Street

Amenities

This bright 1 bedroom apartment recently underwent a complete and thoughtful renovation.

Oversized windows in the bedroom and living room look out on to your private 400 sq ft terrace. Living space features 11 foot ceilings, a decorative fireplace, and an open kitchen with a full suite of Bosch stainless steel appliances. Fully renovated bath features a Toto toilet and your own Washer/Dryer.

This beautifully designed unit is truly worth the journey up 2 flights in this well-managed, owner-occupied, Greenwich Village townhouse.

No smoking anywhere on premises.

Sorry, no dogs.



